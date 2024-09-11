Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack and John rush inside burning barn as it explodes

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 11), Mack and John notice the barn burning and rush inside to help.

Elsewhere, Cain and Chas jump in the car to also save Moira and Ruby, with Chas trying to talk sense into her brother.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for tonight.

Can they help get everyone out? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack and John head into the flames

Mack spots some smoke coming from the barn tonight and tries to get in contact with Moira.

Failing to reach her, Mack jumps onto a nearby quadbike and heads over to the burning barn.

Once there, Mack bumps into John as they both panic. With both men running inside, can they get everyone out alive?

Will Cain risk his safety? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas fears for Cain

Mack informs Cain, Caleb and Chas about the barn fire. This prompts Cain and Chas to rush to the barn.

Cain then attempts to get inside, with Chas doing everything to stop her brother from risking his life.

Cain’s desperate to help Moira who is trapped inside though. Can Chas protect her brother as the barn explodes and throws everyone to the ground?

Will makes a big decision (Credit: ITV)

Will ditches his blackmailer to help the Dingles

This evening, Will decides that today’s the day to look his blackmailer in the eye, arranging to meet them.

Arriving at a lay-by for his blackmailer, Will hides the blackmail money when Caleb informs him of the fire at the barn.

Helping the Dingles with the fire, Will misses the meet up and instead receives a threatening call from his tormentor. Has Will made the right decision?

