In Emmerdale this week, a fire has been raging in the barn, putting numerous locals at risk – including Cain and Moira’s lives.

In Wednesday’s episode (September 11), an explosion occurred as Cain tried to help Moira escape the burning barn.

Emmerdale fans were saddened at this latest development and have threatened to stop watching the soap.

Cain rushed to save wife Moira from the blaze (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain and Moira trapped in barn fire

Caused by Moira, the barn fire took hold earlier this week. During a showdown in the barn with Ruby, Moira padlocked the barn shut.

She later fired a warning shot from her shotgun. But unbeknown to her, the gun shot created a spark, which went on to form a fully fledged fire.

Moira hit Ruby over the head and she was out cold as the fire took hold around her. Moira, who has had some health struggles of late, watched on confused.

After spotting smoke, Mack and John rushed to the scene, with John creating a hole in the barn to crawl through.

John rescued Ruby before Cain, Caleb and Chas arrived on the scene. Despite protests from Chas, Cain rushed into the barn to save his wife.

As Cain and Moira struggled to make their way out, an explosion ripped through the barn – putting all their lives at risk.

Moira was trapped in the barn with Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Fans threaten boycott over Cain and Moira potential death

Emmerdale viewers have taken to X to share their sadness at the possibility of their favourite couple being killed off, with some even threatening to boycott the soap.

“If it’s Cain or Moira that have gone, I’m gonna be so upset,” said one fan, with another writing: “If Cain and Moira die, I’m [bleep] boycotting.”

“EMMERDALE I SWEAR TO LUCIFER AND HIS MINIONS I AM NOT OKAY WITH WHAT HAS JUST HAPPENED, tell me my emotional support couple aka Cain and Moira are okay bc if not I’m gonna be starting some sort of riot,” wrote a third fan.

Another viewer demanded: “Protect her (Moira) and Cain at all costs,” with a fifth fan adding: “Don’t let Cain and Moira die!!!!”

A sixth person finished: “If they’ve killed off Cain Dingle – I will riot!!!”

Will they survive?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

