Adam Thomas sparks concern among fans as he breaks down and uncontrollably cries, asking: ‘Why do I deserve this?’

Adam Thomas has left fans concerned after breaking down and crying uncontrollably in a new video.

The Waterloo Road actor, 37, burst into tears during a podcast recording as he asked: “Why do I deserve this?”

Adam admits that he thinks he ‘isn’t a good friend or a good husband’, adding: “Sometimes I’m not a great dad.”

He also admitted he ‘doesn’t believe in himself’ in the very emotional video.

Adam Thomas has concerned his friends and followers after crying on camera (Credit: Instagram/ @adamthomas21)

Fans have now reached out to Adam in their droves after watching the footage to check he is okay.

Adam Thomas sparks concern with tearful video

Adam began crying while recording At Home with the Thomas’, his podcast with brothers Ryan and Scott.

In a clip shared to the podcast’s official Instagram, the tears come as he launches into a rant about his lack of ‘self-belief’.

It begins with Adam getting upset as he admits: “It just beats me up sometimes. I’m like, why me? I’m no different to anyone else.”

He goes on: “When you look at the house that I’ve got, the cars that I’ve got. The life that I’ve created and yet I still don’t believe in myself.

“There’s days when I walk down the stairs in this house and I think, [bleep-ing] hell, I’m so grateful.

“I’m so lucky. And I feel guilty because of it. Because I’m like, ‘Why do I deserve this, why do I deserve a beautiful wife and…”

Adam then breaks down.

Continuing through the tears, he then asks: “Why do I deserve this perfect family? And that’s the one thing that beats me up sometimes.

“I’m like, ‘Why me? I’m no different to anybody else’.”

Adam goes on to tearfully explain how he is “chasing self-belief”.

“On paper, the life I’ve created for myself is ridiculous,” he says. “And the job that I’ve got, it’s amazing.

“But there’s that one thing inside of me. I just doubt myself so much. I over procrastinate.

“I’m no good at this, I’m no good at that. I’m not a good friend, I’m not a good husband. Sometimes I’m not a great dad.

“No matter what car I get or what job I get, it’s never going to fix it.”

Adam’s fans share concerns for upset star

Adam’s fans and also his showbiz friends have reached out to him following his concerning video.

Masked Singer host Joel Dommett told him: “You are the best. Love you bud! Xx.”

Emily Atack added: “[Bleep-ing] love you. You deserve it because you are a kind, pure and beautiful soul x.”

Another follower reassured Adam: “You Are Amazing. Awesome. Beautiful. Loving. Kind. Great Farther. Husband. Friend. You Deserve The Best. You Are So So Loved. Xxx.”

And someone else said: “Nothing will pass you by that is meant for you. You are exactly where you are meant to be! Much love.”

Adam was also told: “Why not you Adam? You’re a beautiful human, you deserve to be happy brother.”

The star is yet to respond to his followers.

