Adam and Ryan Thomas are ITV’s latest presenting partnership, as they front new Squid Game-style show 99 to Beat.

The popular brothers have made their names in soaps (Adam on Emmerdale, Ryan in Corrie) and reality series (Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity for Adam, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing On Ice for Ryan). But now the two telly faves are looking to take over Saturday evenings, too.

However, even though their TV careers have largely taken their own paths, the brothers have appeared on the box together before. Back in 2020, they took a trip with ITV, other brother Scott, and their dad Dougie James, to India to explore their heritage.

Sadly, just months after Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai aired on the telly, Dougie passed away aged 72.

The Thomas brothers, with Scott in the front seat, in a Mumbai taxi with their dad Dougie (Credit: YouTube)

Adam and Ryan Thomas explored their heritage

The Thomas brothers’ grandad Nolan Thomas grew up in India before moving to the UK in 1947. And so, the four men made their way across the world with their musician dad to get a closer look at their past.

Adam explained to New! magazine at the time: “We didn’t know much about our heritage and our grandad never spoke about it. There were a lot of unanswered questions.”

He went on to describe the journey as “the trip of their lives”, with Ryan admitting to an “intense month”. The former Jason Grimshaw star admitted he was glad it all went smoothly as “it could have gone disastrously wrong”.

‘It was an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish’

Ryan didn’t specify exactly why that might have been the case, but the brothers were glad there were no tiffs while they were away.

Adam also joked Ryan is usually the ‘bossy one’, but: “We were all on an equal footing, working together as a team, wanting the best out of the experience and hoping to make an amazing TV show.”

That’s doesn’t mean it wasn’t full on for them, however.

Adam Thomas loved being with his dad Dougie in India (Credit: YouTube)

Adam explained: “It was an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish being together as a family, spending time with my brothers and Dad, and meeting people halfway around the world who are related to us.”

Furthermore, Ryan admitted to having a little cry, such was the strength of their emotions.

Sadly, Dougie passed away in November of the same year.

Paying tribute, Ryan wrote on Instagram about his father at the time: “I want you to know the best gift you ever gave me was my brothers. I couldn’t have done this without you both love you boys @adamthomas21 @scott.thomas.

“Shine bright wherever you are. We love you dad.”

99 To Beat is on ITV on Saturday March 22 at 6pm. It repeats on Sunday at 5.40pm.

