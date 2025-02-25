Adam Thomas, who plays Dante Charles in Waterloo Road, has opened up about his ongoing battle with arthritis.

The actor was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2023. He’s since said that he has psoriatic arthritis. The NHS describes it as a “long-term condition that causes joint pain, swelling and stiffness”.

Last night, in a new Instagram Story, Adam told his fans he was really having a tough time, declaring: “Just take my pain away please!”

Adam plays Donte Charles in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas’ heartbreaking health update

Writing online, Adam said: “This disease really does [bleep] with your head, especially when your trying to shift some weight and get into a routine of exercise! Constant battle, constant setbacks! Just take my pain away please!”

I’ve suffered enough now!

He then added, alongside a picture of himself underneath some kind of lamp: “I’ve suffered enough now! Am really trying to hold myself together but it’s not easy!”

Adam then added a note: “Just one of those days – keep fighting people on the days where we can’t train – we have to take care of ourselves, self care and recovery.”

Adam shared a heartbreaking update last night (Credit: Instagram)

‘It’s been tough’

On Good Morning Britain earlier this month, Adam spoke to host Susanna Reid about the condition.

He said: “I’ve been struggling with this autoimmune disease now for about two and a half years. It’s been tough. I’m not over-exaggerating when I say this but literally within two and a half years, every day I’ve been in pain.”

In October 2024, Adam revealed that he could “barely walk” due to his arthritis.

“The pain is pretty unbearable at the moment, it’s as if my whole body is seizing up!! The pain was bad before, but it’s a lot worse now,” he said, revealing his medication had been changed.

“I’ve just started my new medication today which takes 12 weeks to take effect and even then it might not work so am not too sure what I can do to ease the pain until then? I’ve had my steroid injections and it literally lasted a week. I can’t carry on like this!”

He continued: “I couldn’t even get dressed this morning on my own, couldn’t drive to work. I mean, I can barely walk and my wrists and fingers feel like they’re broken – that’s no exaggeration! I wouldn’t have got out of bed today if it wasn’t for work. It got better throughout the day with a [bleep]load of painkillers!

“But wow… these last few days have been scary, had a little cry to myself today it can just really get on top of you!”

The star has issued a new cry for help this week (Credit: ITV)

‘Not a sob story’

Adam also said: “Am not saying this for a sob story or for sympathy just trying to bring awareness to this disease and what so many others are going through – the good, the bad [and] the ugly.

“I’m lucky I have a great support system and not many do so to anyone who is going through the same thing and is alone; I see you, I feel you!! It’s going to get better. Don’t give up. If you know anyone who’s suffering just give them a call and check in.”

Waterloo Road is on BBC One Tuesdays at 9pm.

Read more: Inside Waterloo Road star Lindsey Coulson’s love life – from affair rumours with EastEnders star to marry soap pal’s brother

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.