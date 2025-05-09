Gogglebox’s biggest scandals – 60-person orgy, suicide fears, animal ‘abuse’ and Ofcom complaints about social distancing

Gogglebox’s biggest scandals – 60-person orgy, suicide fears, animal ‘abuse’

Gogglebox is a beloved TV show with millions of fans – but the show has had its fair share of scandals over the years…

The Channel 4 programme has been a staple on screens since 2013. 25 series’ later and the show – which has bagged a BAFTA Award – is still going strong.

But despite being known for its feel-good and light-hearted banter, away from the cameras, Gogglebox has seen plenty of drama and fallouts…

Gogglebox star’s home was hired for 60-person orgy

Steph and Dom Parker were one of the OG’s of Gogglebox – making their debut in 2013. The pair became a hit with fans before leaving three years later in 2016.

However, in 2014, the couple made headlines when it was reported their £3.5 million mansion in Kent had been hired out for a masked orgy event.

It was claimed over 60 guests from a private swingers club attended the exclusive, £500-a-ticket, sex party at Steph and Dom’s residence.

Reports at the time alleged that the sex club Killing Kittens paid out £1,700 for the night.

Steph and Dom’s spokesperson confirmed at the time that the couple were not at the house when the sex party took place, as Daily Record reports.

Ellie slammed for treatment of dog

Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner have been a part of the Gogglebox cast since 2015. However, in 2019, they left viewers fuming over Ellie’s “horrible treatment” of pet dog Mick.

During one of the episodes, Ellie’s six-month-old Italian Greyhound fell off a stool after she ‘shoved’ him out of the way. This was to stop him eating her dinner as well as spilled baked beans.

On X at the time, one person fumed: “Not a nice way to push that poor puppy. It’s your own fault!”

Another angry viewer declared: “Animal mis-treatment will not be tolerated even for cheap laughs on this show. This has been reported @RSPCA_official.”

Following the backlash, Ellie defended herself. She wrote on X: “Sorry everyone, was scolded by burning hot beans. The foot stool is literally a foot from the floor so Mick was not hurt. I love my dog and would never hurt him.”

Gogglebox Chris’ suicide fears

In 2019, former star Chris Ashby-Steed revealed that he felt suicidal after quitting the show and falling out with co-star Stephen Webb.

The friends, who used to be in a relationship, appeared on the show in 2013. Chris remained on the sofa until 2018, when Stephen’s mum replaced him.

It was later reported that Stephen and Chris had fallen out over several rows. One argument revolved around a joint television project that fell through. Chris said this left him so distraught he considered taking his own life.

“There have been times where I’ve felt so low that I think, ‘How can I kill myself?'” Chris told The Mirror in 2019.

Opening up about his mental health, Chris shared: “I’ve felt like a failure, I’ve been depressed. I struggle in social situations, I’m agoraphobic.

A Gogglebox spokesperson told Metro at the time: “Chris has not contacted us since he made the decision to leave the show. The duty of care of the Gogglebox contributors is of paramount importance.”

Gogglebox’s Ofcom complaints about social distancing

In 2020, Gogglebox received 210 Ofcom complaints after viewers were outraged by the stars not appearing to adhere to social distancing.

At the time of the coronavirus pandemic, government rules banned different households from mixing.

However, Gogglebox stars who don’t live together still appeared in the same rooms when filming the programme.

Producers defended the scenes and insisted that the pairs sat at least two meters apart, and social distancing had been adhered to.

