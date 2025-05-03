Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary were defended last night (May 2) amid calls for them to be axed from the Channel 4 show.

The popular series sees the likes of Giles and Mary, Jenny and Lee and Steve and Sue filmed at they watch TV.

And, while some viewers “pray” Giles and Mary won’t return for the next series, others reckon they get “funnier” every single week.

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary met in 1980 and their squabbles regularly divide viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox fans call for Giles and Mary to be axed

Last night’s show saw the couple defended after Mary was accused of speaking to Giles “like a child” by one viewer. Others called out their bickering, asking if it was right for a “family show”.

Every new season I pray they won’t return.

One said: “All families on #Gogglebox are very watchable and often really funny. Apart from Giles and Mary who are really quite strange. Each is as bad as each other. Makes me feel quite anxious when they are quite horrible to each other. Not funny at all.”

Another agreed and said: “Individually they seem pleasant enough but together they argue. My question is, why are they on #gogglebox? Why do we have to watch their bitterness in a family friendly show?”

A third agreed and said: “Hard not to hate Giles and Mary. At first they were just kooky and a bit weird, but now its beyond utterly unbearable whenever they appear on screen. Every new season I pray they won’t return.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giles Wood (@giles__wood)

‘Love their relationship’

However, fans of the couple were quick to wade in.

One commented: “Giles and Mary always make me laugh!”

Another, responding to the backlash, defended the couple. They shared: “Giles and Mary get funnier every week. Love their relationship. Seems to challenge a few people on here that don’t seem to understand nuance and irony!”

Mary on their relationship

The couple met in 1980, when they were 21 – he was studying at art college and she was a model. They joined the Gogglebox family in 2015, with the pair now infamous for their on-screen squabbles.

Mary previously admitted: “We call each other ‘nutty’ because we both consider the other to be a bit mad. Certainly, Giles has multiple personality disorders so he’s all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius. The truth is we’re both neurotic.”

Read more: Gogglebox cast’s monthly wage and tasty perk ‘revealed’

So who are your favourite Goggleboxers? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.