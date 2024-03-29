Every single Gogglebox star who’s slated the show after they left: From complaints about aftercare to shock ‘sackings’

Gogglebox – which airs tonight (Friday, March 29) at 9pm – has seen several cast members come and go over the years.

However, not every one of them has had positive things to say about the show since leaving…

Paige and Sally were on the show between 2019 and 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast members who’ve slated the show – Paige Deville

Paige and mum Sally from Birmingham were on Gogglebox for four series between 2019 and 2021.

However, in 2021, Paige took to Twitter to announce that they’d quit the show – and she didn’t exactly give the programme a glowing review.

“I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox,” she tweeted at the time.

“It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex-cast, their NTA winners.”

Sheila and Gyles did the show together (Credit: Channel 4)

Dame Sheila Hancock

Celebrity Gogglebox star Dame Sheila Hancock took a pop at the show last year, claiming she’d been “sacked” from the show.

“I used to love doing it with Gyles [Brandreth], but they sacked me from that. Well, they did not ask me back,” she told The Mirror at the time.

“I think it was because there were a lot of shows with penises in and because it went down with the audience, they kept showing them to us,” she then continued.

“Eventually I phoned up the lady on the edit and said, ‘I am enjoying the show, but do you think we can have anything other than penises?’ and she was quite angry.”

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Maureen Lipman has hit out too (Credit: Channel 4)

Dame Maureen Lipman

Dame Maureen Lipman had a similar story to tell. She hit out at the show during an interview with the Radio Times last year.

“I went in imagining that they wanted me for my wit and my brain. Of course, they just want to show you willies and for you to be shocked,” she said.

“Honestly, we were really funny together, but none of that was used. And if they don’t want to use what we gave them, f*** them,” she then added.

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The Walkers were on one series in 2020 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast members who’ve hit out – Chantelle Walker

Chantelle, her mum, and her sister were on the show for one series in 2020.

However, according to Chantelle, they were dropped from the series – with the Gogglebox team blaming the lack of cameras on not using them again in the series.

“It was all a bit disappointing, I feel like we should have had more airtime but they chose to use less of us,” she told The Sun last year.

“They told us they ‘didn’t have enough cameras to film us’, so we thought they were going to come back and restart filming in the next season. But that didn’t happen. There was silence for a while and we didn’t know what was going on for months. Then they dropped us, which was a shock,” she then said.

“There was no discussion, we couldn’t understand why – but what can you do when they tell you they don’t want to film anymore?”

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The Baggs family quit in 2022 (Credit: Channel 4)

Joe Baggs

The Baggs family – consisting of Joe, George, Terry, and Lisa – were on the show for three series between 2020 and 2022.

However, they quit in 2022, citing work commitments as their reasoning.

However, son Joe has since revealed the real reason why they quit – in an unexpected dig at the Channel 4 show.

“There is a reason why there’s not many young people on there. It’s because we’re in this new age of social media that me and George love so much,” he said on The Useless Hotline podcast.

“I couldn’t see myself just coming home every week and eating a takeaway and doing that for the rest of my life. There’s so much more I wanted to do, that’s why we ended up leaving.”

Stephen and Chris were on the show together for 4 years (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast members lash out – Chris Ashby-Steed

Chris – who used to appear on the show with his then-boyfriend, Stephen Webb, hit out at the show in 2021 after he was dropped.

Stephen and Chris quit the show in 2018 – however, they were soon asked back by producers.

He claimed that producers said the former couple could appear on the show with new partners. Stephen appeared with his mum Pat for a bit, before bringing husband Daniel Lustig on.

However, it wasn’t so easy for Chris. “I asked if it was OK for me to film with someone else and they said fine. I suggested someone and they said it wasn’t going to work,” he told The Mirror.

He then went on to say that he’d suffered from depression since leaving. In a statement at the time, Channel 4 said that Chris hadn’t reached out to them since quitting.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: The saddest Gogglebox tragedies to rock the Channel 4 show’s stars in the last year

Gogglebox airs tonight (Friday, March 29) at 9pm on Channel 4.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know