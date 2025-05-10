The political segment turned off many watching Gogglebox last night (May 9).

The Channel 4 show, which launched in March 2013, returned for another episode on Friday night. During the show, the cast watched the latest events from the past week and reacted to a handful of shows, including MAFS, The Honesty Box, and Dermot O’Leary’s new game show, Silence Is Golden.

However, it was the segment about the local elections that changed the mood and left fans viewers at home unsettled.

Last night’s Gogglebox left viewers divided (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox reaction last night

“#Gogglebox used to be something lighthearted and fun to watch, now they are ostracising viewers for having different politic views. Watched for years. I’m done. Just rename Channel 4, Channel Leftie/woke and be done,” one user wrote on X.

“I hate the way these people are quite obviously not allowed to give their own views in case it may ‘offend’,” another person shared.

“Well #gogglebox talking about the local elections was depressing watching,” a third remarked.

“Right – won’t be watching the thick cretins on #gogglebox who haven’t got a scooby on politics anymore- ( especially the knitting Mother and opinionated daughter and numbskull dad ) @Channel4 stick this programme up your BIASED [bleep],” a fourth said.

“Ignoring the politics,” a fifth declared.

Many viewers also enjoyed the show (Credit: Channel 4)

‘ Can’t wait for more’

However, politics aside, many viewers weren’t affected by the segment and praised the episode.

“All hail the terrific delight @C4Gogglebox. How is it so darn therapeutic watching people just watch TV? Always the much needed light relief a shitty day requires. Bravo to all involved,” one user shared.

“Who doesn’t just love a bit of the utterly terrific delight @C4Gogglebox? Always such a wildly entertaining way to spend the time. The perfect switch your brain of TV any time of the day or night needs. Can’t wait for more,” another expressed.

“Loved Gogglebox tonight,” a third expressed.

