Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan Clark and mum Linda have revealed they begged bosses not to include potentially “career-ending” comments from their appearances.

The TV star is a regular on the Channel 4 show, after joining in 2019, with Linda. The pair quickly became a hit with fans due to their charming and hilarious banter and relationship.

But according to Rylan, there are several conversations that don’t make it to air because they could ‘end his career’.

Rylan and Linda are firm favourites on the Channel 4 show (Credit: Channel 4)

Rylan Clark and mum on Celebrity Gogglebox

During a recent interview on This Morning, Rylan and Linda chatted about the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The mother-and-son duo returned to share the coach earlier this month for its latest series.

Podcast host Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liz came back, while former I’m A Celeb winner Vicky Pattison and TOWIE favourite Pete Wicks, as well as Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay, made their debut.

Other celebs included Diversity dancers Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, and Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie Edmonson.

Several of their conversations have not aired (Credit: Channel 4)

Rylan reveals bosses ‘cut out career-ending remarks’

However, while on This Morning, Rylan and Linda revealed they often have to ask editors to “cut out” some of their discussions from the final edit.

Linda said: “When he mucks about, I go: ‘Please don’t put that bit in!’”

Rylan added: “We’re lucky the editors clearly like us. Because the stuff they’ve had to cut out is career-ending…

“We’re like, ‘yeah can we not use that, please!'”

Linda then jokingly chimed in: “‘Don’t you dare say what I just said.'”

The pair joined back in 2019 (Credit: Channel4.com)

Rylan on why he joined Celebrity Gogglebox with mum

Rylan also revealed the reason he and Linda decided to sign up to Celebrity Gogglebox six years ago.

“Mum has got Crohn’s [disease] as well, she doesn’t really go out that much and things like that,” Rylan said on This Morning.

He added: “But, when Gogglebox came along and they asked me to do it, I said, ‘I would love to do it with my mum’. She lives five minutes from me, so I was like, ‘Mum look it’s at my house, you’ll feel comfortable’.”

Linda then said: “You feel like you’re not on the telly, you just sit there.”

