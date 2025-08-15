How Peter Andre’s wife Emily really feels about parenting Katie Price’s kids as he shares shock statement

The wife of Peter Andre, Emily MacDonagh, broken her silence about raising Katie Price’s kids last month.

Her comments came ahead of Peter Andre’s bombshell statement regarding a court-ordered parenting arrangement between himself and Katie concerning their children, Junior and Princess.

Katie and Peter, who share daughter Princess, 17, and son Junior, 20, split in 2009. Since their divorce, Peter remarried doctor Emily and started a family of their own, welcoming daughters Amelia, 11, and Arabella, one, and son Theo, eight. They have been married since July 2015.

Katie had two more kids, Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, with her third husband, Kieran Hayler, who she split from in 2021. Before meeting Peter Andre, she had Harvey, 23, with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Emily made a rare admission about raising Katie Price’s kids (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peter Andre’s statement

Overnight (August 14), Peter shared a bombshell statement, breaking his silence on the parenting agreement himself and Katie Price were ordered to follow.

He claimed: “For 16 years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.

“The latest comments about my children’s welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight. For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

“In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children. In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases found my ex-wife had made false claims.

“She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today. Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months.”

Junior and Princess Andre have an extremely close relationship with stepmum Emily (Credit: Splash News)

‘Katie will no longer be bullied’

Katie’s reps fired back, stating: “Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation.

“This was in the past and she doesn’t feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she’s dealing with this the right way and it’s now in her lawyers hands. Kate will no longer be gaslighted and bullied as she once was.”

Katie’s kids were sent to live with Peter and Emily by the family courts (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily MacDonagh on parenting Princess and Junior

Last month, during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Peter’s second wife Emily shared a rare admission about raising Katie’s kids.

“I’m not their mum, and that’s something I always have to make sure I tread carefully with. I always see it, I think I would see it a bit more like being a big sister,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s the right way to look at it. But I think, you know, I always try and give them guidance, but I wouldn’t overstep that.”

Emily said she also tries to “support them like I would do with my own kids”. As she opened up about her parenting style, Emily admitted she is “quite strict”.

“I always try and be the same. I’m quite strict though, on my kids. That’s what I would say to the older kids. It’s lucky there’s an age gap, you know? Because then you guys don’t need to worry about, like, silly rules I have – screen time and stuff like that,” she added.

“I’m like, you guys can be exempt because you’re older. The age gap is enough that my kids don’t ask the question: ‘Well, why are they allowed to have the screens?”

