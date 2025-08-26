Peter Andre reveals ‘bittersweet’ family decision: ‘We knew it was the last time’

Mysterious Girl star Peter Andre has revealed he is done having kids, after welcoming the final addition to his family in April 2024.

The singer, 52, is married to doctor Emily, 36. They share three children – Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella, 16 months. He is also dad to Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Now, speaking in a new interview, Pete – caught up in a new war of words with ex Katie – has revealed that he and Emily “completed” their family when Arabella arrived.

Peter Andre has three children with wife Emily (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Andre’s family officially ‘complete’

Speaking to Bella, Peter revealed: “When the baby was born, we looked at each other and we just had this look in our eyes. It was such a bittersweet moment, because we knew we both got emotional, and we knew it was the last time.”

He added that their youngest daughter “absolutely completes” their family.

It’s something Emily is especially on board with, given her difficult pregnancy with Arabella.

Emily is also mum to Pete’s kids with Katie Price – Princess and Junior (Credit: Splash News)

‘We always said it would be the last’

On Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast earlier this year, she explained: “It’s absolutely cemented now but we always said it would be the last anyway. We don’t have any more bedrooms for starters so that’s a good enough reason. The car is full. We don’t even have a seven seater any more because Junior and Princess can drive.”

Opening up about the pregnancy, she added: “I had weird complications all the way through. She was breech. I have had two breech babies. She nearly made it to 38 weeks. I haven’t really spoken about her birth and what happened afterwards because it was so hard and awful. It was tough. I was really unwell after she was born.”

A week after the traumatic birth, Emily had to be rushed back in for emergency surgery after doctors diagnosed a hernia.

“All the consultants I have seen said: ‘We have never seen this in our whole career.’ Basically part of my bowels were kind of in the wrong place. And the type of hernia that it was can strangulate quite easily. I knew things weren’t right after she was born because I had a big, huge lump in my tummy sticking out.”

Thankfully Emily is now “pretty much”back to normal when it comes to her health. So it’s not hard to see why Arabella will be the couple’s last.

