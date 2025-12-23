Kate and Rio Ferdinand have come under fire after returning to the UK for Christmas.

Rio, 47, and Kate, 34, who relocated to Dubai earlier this year, have been accused of bagging a “freebie” Christmas thanks to a brand deal.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand relocate to Dubai

Earlier this year, the Ferdinand family moved to Dubai.

Rio’s daughter from his relationship with the late Rebecca Ellison – Tia, 14 – and his young children, whom he shares with Kate – Cree, four, and Shae, two – now call Dubai their home, having spent most of their lives in the UK. Meanwhile, Rio’s eldest sons, Lorenz, 19, and Tate, 17, have stayed in the UK to pursue their footballing careers.

Kate shared a post on Instagram of the family enjoying their time in Dubai to announce the news back in August.

“A new chapter, a fresh start — because if we don’t try, we’ll never know,” she wrote.

“Ahhh! We’ve talked about this for so long, and now it’s finally real… we’re here [wide-eyed emoji]. We are making a new home in the place we met. Missing some of our specials already & a bit scared, excited & nervous — but more than anything, ready for fresh starts and new beginnings.”

In November, Rio opened up about their new life abroad. He admitted that he feels as though his family are more “valued” there.

“In Dubai, it feels like they are valued, and the lifestyle means that they’re happy and vibrant with a good energy for the kids. Lifestyle, safety, weather, and just a new life,” he told LBC.

Kate and Rio accused of ‘freebie’ Christmas

The Ferdinands returned to the UK recently, and appear to have celebrated an early Christmas in an Airbnb as part of a brand deal.

Kate uploaded a video of herself and Rio cooking a Christmas dinner at the stunning house, whilst their children play with their toys next to an enormous Christmas tree.

“Family Christmas all wrapped up in the most beautiful London home thanks to @airbnb. Nothing beats a Christmassy Sunday with the family,” Kate captioned the post. She added #ad and #airbnbpartner at the end of the caption.

However, whilst there were plenty of positive comments, Kate and Rio also came under a bit of stick from followers.

Kate and Rio slammed

“Yay, let’s give the millionaires a freebie!!!” one follower commented.

“Glad the man of the people gets a freebie holiday,” another said.

“Let’s grab more freeeeee stuff !!!” a third then wrote.

However, the positive comments outweighed the negatives.

“Awe… Yours is just my favourite family to watch. What a wholesome looking family Christmas – wishing you all a wonderful first Christmas in Dubai & all the best for 2026,” one fan commented.

“Unreal scenes,” another said.

ED! has contacted Kate and Rio’s representatives for comment.

