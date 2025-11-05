Kate Ferdinand shows off her sensational figure in white bikini as husband Rio reveals real reason they moved to Dubai

TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand has shown off her stunning figure as she posed on a Dubai beach with her footballer husband, Rio.

The couple left the UK for the UAE over the summer, with Rio recently revealing the real reason why.

Rio and Kate Ferdinand moved to Dubai over the summer (Credit: Cover Images)

Rio and Kate’s ‘new chapter’ in Dubai

Kate has kept her social media followers up to date on her new life in Dubai, since making the move in August.

In her latest update, Kate shared some snaps of herself, Rio, their kids, and some friends and family who have come out to visit.

“Special times with our special people. Just missing our big boys,” she captioned the selection of photos.

Kate and Rio have taken Rio’s daughter, Tia, 13, and also their shared children, Cree, four, and Shae, two, with them to Dubai.

However, Rio’s eldest sons, Lorenz, 18, Tate, 16, have stayed behind in the UK, to follow in their dad’s footballing footsteps.

Kate has previously referred to the move to Dubai as a “new chapter” for their blended family.

Rio Ferdinand revealed why his family moved to Dubai (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Why did the Ferdinands move to Dubai?

The update comes as former England footballer Rio also revealed the real reason behind the couple’s move.

In a recent interview with LBC Radio, he blamed UK tax laws for their decision.

“When there’s things that are falling apart and going wrong in the country, then I sit there and go, we pay towards tax and is it really going towards the things that are actually benefiting the people that live here?

“And that’s the big question that needs answering,” he added. “I think a lot of us know the answer to that.”

He concluded: “I love England and I’m a patriotic guy in that sense, but a new journey, a new chapter, something different. I think it’s a refreshing new chapter in my life.”

