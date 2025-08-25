Kate Ferdinand has given fans a glimpse into her and husband Rio Ferdinand’s stunning new life in Dubai, sharing snaps from inside their minimalist family home.

The 34-year-old former TOWIE star described the move as a “new chapter” for their blended family.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand move to Dubai

Kate and Rio, 46, recently relocated from Bromley in South East London to the sunny United Arab Emirates.

Posting to Instagram, Kate captioned a series of family photos showing Rio’s daughter Tia, 13, and their children Cree, four, and Shae, two.

Kate captioned the pictures: “A new chapter, a fresh start – because if we don’t try, we’ll never know. Ahhh! We’ve talked about this for so long, and now it’s finally real… we’re here! We are making a new home in the place we met!”

The couple, who first crossed paths in Dubai nearly a decade ago, tied the knot in 2019. Kate admitted that while she feels “excited”, the transition hasn’t been without emotion.

“Missing some of our specials already and a bit scared, excited and nervous,” she added. “But more than anything, ready for fresh starts and new beginnings.”

Dubai holds sentimental value for Kate and Rio. The city is where they first met before Rio proposed two years later in nearby Abu Dhabi.

A source close to the couple previously told The Sun: “It holds a special place in their hearts as that’s where they met. Both can easily travel back and forth for their UK work commitments.”

Rio’s football legacy growing business portfolio also reportedly makes Dubai an attractive base for the family, with plenty of business opportunities in the region.

Kate and Rio recently relocated to Dubai (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate shares snaps of new home

Kate shared a series of snaps revealing the couple’s gorgeous new home, which embraces a sleek, minimalist aesthetic.

From the outside, the mansion boasts white and cream walls framed by lush greenery and elegant pathways lined with white tiles.

The poolside area looks like a luxury retreat, complete with sunbeds along the water’s edge and tropical foliage surrounding the space.

Inside, the neutral theme continues, with soft cream tones, clean lines,and plenty of natural light.

The living room features a plush cloud-style cream sofa set beneath towering windows with floor-length grey curtains.

A marbled dining table, paired with cream chairs and a bouquet of white and green flowers adds a touch of elegance.

In the master bedroom, Kate shared a sweet moment cuddling son Cree on a crisp white bed framed by a tall headboard.

A video also shows Shae hanging a pink name tag on the door of her new room. And the family’s mantra hangs on a custom-made artwork on the wall: “A new chapter, a fresh start – because if we don’t try, we’ll never know.”

Kate’s chihuahua Ronnie also appears to have gone with them – Kate shared a picture of the pooch looking out the window on the plane. Ronnie was also seen settling into his new home with after the family landed.

‘It suits them well’

The family is clearly thriving in their new home. The couple have been exploring local school options and are said to love Dubai’s “safe and healthy lifestyle”.

According to insiders, they’ve already built a network of friends in the city, which has helped them settle in quickly.

“It’s a very safe place for families and offers a healthy lifestyle, which suits them well,” the source added.

Rio’s sons stay in England

However, with Rio’s eldest sons – Lorenz, 18, Tate, 16 – following in his footballing footsteps, it appears they have decided to stay behind in the UK.

A source revealed ahead of the move that Kate would feel “guilty” about leaving the boys behind.

“Kate would feel so guilty leaving Lorenz –and Tate if he decided to stay – back in England, while the rest of them went off to the Middle East. Kate worries so much about being a good stepmum. While it may be right for them as a couple, as well as the younger three children, the older boys are settled in the UK and she’s not sure she wants to leave them.

“Rio is a lot tougher than Kate. He says Lorenz will be enjoying life as a young professional footballer. He’ll want the perks that come with that and won’t be worried about his family living somewhere like Dubai.”

