Married at First Sight star Mel Schilling, 54, reveals terminal cancer diagnosis as ‘good friend’ steps in for her on Channel 4 show

MAFS star Mel Schilling, 54, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Mel – who recently stepped down from the dating series – shared the news last night, posting a lengthy caption alongside a picture of herself being hugged by husband Gareth and daughter Maddie, 10.

Married at First Sight star Mel Schilling has revealed her cancer has spread to her brain (Credit: YouTube)

Married at First Sight star Mel Schilling reveals incurable cancer diagnosis

Mel shared: “In December 2023 I was diagnosed with colon cancer after a tumour the size of a lemon was discovered during a scan. Terry, as I called him, was successfully removed and I was initially given the all clear — that much many of you already know.

“Unfortunately, in late February 2024 during a routine scan, small nodules were discovered in my lungs. The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant. Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.

“Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side. After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain. And, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.

“Hearing those words changes everything.”

‘My light is starting to fade – and quickly’

Mel bravely continued: “So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.

“Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

She continued: “At the outset of this journey, so many of you sent the most wonderful messages of support. They have meant more than I can ever properly express and have helped shape the mindset I’ve needed to keep fighting. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Finally, she shared a plea with her followers: “If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

Mel then signed off with a tribute to her family: “These two beside me are my everything. With love and gratitude, Mel.”

Support from famous friends

After sharing the news, Mel’s famous friends and followers shared their love.

Davina McCall posted: “Hey xxxxx sending you love and light.” Dannii Minogue added: “You are small but mighty, with such a huge heart. I have not known you long, but you are so loved by so many. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family. Looking forward to holding your tiny hand, laughing so loud and dancing it off. Always here to bring you some Aussie sunshine.”

Kerry Katona shared: “Sending you so much strength and love.” Vicky Pattison added: “My brave, beautiful and strong woman… I am so so sorry. Sending all my love and prayers to you and your family.”

Lisa Snowdon also sent her love, saying: “Wrapping you up in love and hugs Mel. You are beautiful and brave and courageous- sending strength to you and your family.” Oti Mabuse commented: “Sending you love Mel I’m so sorry. I’ll keep you in my prayers.”

Married at First Sight UK replacement revealed

Channel 4 also shared a statement. “All of us at Channel 4 are immeasurably saddened by the news about Mel’s health, and are sending all of our love and support to Mel and her family.

“Over five series of Married at First Sight UK, and 12 series of Married at First Sight Australia, Mel has become a hugely valued and much-loved part of the Channel 4 family; to many of us, she is a friend as well as a colleague.

“Her wisdom, warmth, humour and kindness shine through, and these qualities mean that everyone involved in MAFS, from the producers and contributors, to the viewers, love and respect her as much as we do.”

After Mel shared recently that she wouldn’t be returning to MAFS, the statement concluded. by revealing: “MAFS UK is currently filming and, with Mel’s blessing, her good friend and fellow MAFS Australia expert, John Aiken, has done us the great favour of stepping in for her for this series.”

