10 stars we would love to see return for Second Marriage at First Sight: From Ella Morgan, Nelly Patel and Matt Jameson

Second Marriage at First Sight has been officially confirmed by Channel 4. And viewers are already busy imagining the line-up.

With the new spin-off set to pair past contestants from both the UK and Australia, fans are hoping some of the franchise’s most memorable faces get another chance.

No official cast has been announced yet, but the concept alone — former brides and grooms returning to marry a stranger again — has sparked plenty of discussion. Here are some dream returns many would love to see back on screen.

George previously dated a Love Island legend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

1. Georges Berthonneau

Georges appeared on series eight of MAFS UK in 2023 and had a very rocky journey.

Matched with Peggy Rose, the pair made it through the experiment but their relationship didn’t last long in the real world, announcing their split only a few months later. He then appeared to date Love Island star Ekin-Su, and when she returned to the villa in 2025, he claimed they were still together.

Now seemingly single, a return to where it all began could make perfect sense — and he would certainly have stories to tell.

Ella has a huge following now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2. Ella Morgan

Ella Morgan made MAFS history in 2023 as the first transgender bride on the show.

Originally matched with Nathanial Valentino, tensions grew during their honeymoon. Later in the series, she shared a kiss with fellow contestant JJ Slater – Katie Price’s ex – and the pair re-entered the experiment together.

They reached the end but didn’t stay together outside the show. Since then, Ella has appeared on several reality programmes including Celebs Go Dating. And she even commented on the announcement asking if she could return — so a comeback seems possible.

Emma was adored by fans (Credit: YouTube)

3. Emma Barnes

Emma, from the 2024 series, quickly became a viewer favourite — not for drama, but because many simply wanted her to find happiness.

Paired with Caspar, the couple struggled to build any romantic connection and eventually left the experiment. Afterwards, Emma claimed she was snubbed from the reunion show.

She has since said she would do television again, making the new series a fitting opportunity for a genuine second chance.

Nelly has spoken about her time on the show (Credit: YouTube)

4. Nelly Patel

Nelly only appeared in 2025 but left a strong impression.

Her relationship with Steven seemed promising at first, but after their honeymoon it fell apart when he was discovered using the dating app Hinge.

Since their split she appears to be single, and given her friendships with other cast members, a return would be warmly received.

Matt made history on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

5. Matt Jameson

n 2021’s series six, Matt made history as part of the show’s first same-sex couple alongside Dan McKee.

They reached the end together, but their relationship ended months after moving in with each other, though they remained on good terms.

Matt later found love again but separated from his partner in 2025, potentially making him a strong candidate for another attempt.

Julia-Ruth could come back to the show (Credit: YouTube)

6. Julia-Ruth Smith could appear on Second Marriage At First Sight

For viewers who enjoy the drama, Julia-Ruth from the 2025 series would certainly bring it.

She made clear she wasn’t interested in her partner and clashed with several cast members, leading to multiple dinner party arguments.

Since leaving, she has said she would happily return — and this format could offer exactly that opportunity.

Lucinda has stayed with E4 since the show (Credit: YouTube)

7. Lucinda Light

From MAFS Australia 2024, Lucinda became hugely popular with fans despite her romance with Timothy not working out.

Her warm personality won viewers over and she later built a strong following in the UK, even presenting the MAFS UK podcast and appearing on The Honesty Box with Vicky Pattison.

With those connections, a comeback would feel fitting — and perhaps luckier in love.

Jessika caused a lot of drama (Credit: SplashNews.com)

8. Jessika Power for Second Marriage At First Sight appearance?

Jessika Power remains one of the most talked-about contestants from the 2019 Australian series.

Originally matched with Mick Gould, she instead became involved with Dan Webb, creating one of the show’s biggest storylines before their very public reunion break-up.

She has continued her reality TV journey on shows including Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating, so another experiment would not be out of place.

Eliot could make a huge return (Credit: YouTube)

9. Eliot Donovan

Eliot divided opinion during last year’s Australian series after walking away from his marriage on day two.

He later returned with a new partner but that relationship also ended during the show.

Though linked to co-star Jamie Marinos afterwards, he insisted they were just friends, leaving the door open for a comeback.

Could Carina come back? (Credit: YouTube)

10. Carina Mirabile could return for Second Marriage At First Sight

Carina made headlines last year when viewers discovered she and her on-screen husband Paul had dated before filming — and he had previously ghosted her. They attempted to make the relationship work but she ultimately ended things at the final vows. Since the show she has gained a large following and launched a podcast, making her another name fans would be keen to see return. With casting still under wraps, it remains to be seen who producers will choose — but viewers are clearly ready to watch some familiar faces take another walk down the aisle.

