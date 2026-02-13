‘This is huge!’ MAFS bosses confirm spin-off series Second Marriage at First Sight, but there’s a huge twist

Channel 4 has finally made it official — Second Marriage at First Sight is happening.

Announced on Friday morning (February 13), the long-rumoured spin-off series has now been fully green-lit. And this time, the dating experiment is going global.

There will be cast members from the UK Married at First Sight joining forces with stars from the Australian version in the hope of finding their long-awaited happy ending.

Second Marriage at First Sight confirmed

Married at First Sight has been hugely popular worldwide for quite some time. And once the weddings and drama ends, viewers always want to keep up with their favourite contestants. Now they can — by watching them walk down the aisle to a stranger all over again.

The new experiment will see eight well-known MAFS cast members return in search of love for a second time. However, the stakes are even higher, as they must consider whether they would relocate across the world to make the relationship work.

It’s believed filming will begin in the UK before the couples travel to Australia to meet family and friends. Once there, they face a life-changing decision: will they uproot everything for love?

With so much on the line already, the series promises plenty of dramatic moments.

Channel 4 speaks out about news

Steve Handley, Head of Reality Entertainment at Channel 4 revealed: “These eight well-loved MAFS singles didn’t find lasting love the first time. But they haven’t given up – and neither have we.

“Everyone deserves a second chance at love and this time they are saying ‘I do’ to a stranger on the other side of the world, risking absolutely everything for another shot at getting it right. I think it will be our greatest love story yet.”

CEO Murray Boland from CPL productions added: “We are so looking forward to this. Research shows people in Australia have more successful and enduring relationships with Britons than any other nationality, so we are genuinely hopeful that our brave singles can finally find the love they have been looking for.”

The news was also revealed on Instagram, and fans immediately shared their excitement. One wrote: “This is huge! I am so excited.”

Another added: “I need to know when and I need it now! This is going to be iconic.”

“This will be amazing. The current format is getting stale so I am glad they are mixing the two countries. Going to be interesting indeed,” a third penned.

No release date has been announced yet, but attention is already turning to which familiar faces might return. And whether their second walk down the aisle will finally lead to lasting love.

