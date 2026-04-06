MAFS Australia’s Mel Schilling calls Tyson out on his use of the word ‘submissive’

MAFS Australia is set for a tense showdown tonight as Tyson Gordon is firmly put in his place by expert Mel Schilling over his repeated use of the word “submissive”.

The groom finds himself under fire during the latest commitment ceremony, after taking aim at wife Stephanie and claiming she is “too masculine”.

But Mel is quick to challenge his views, in a moment that has already sparked a strong reaction from fans watching abroad.

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MAFS Australia’s Tyson is grilled by Mel Schilling on his demand for a ‘submissive’ wife (Credit: Channel Nine)

Sitting beside Stephanie, Tyson insists her behaviour “offends” him and doubles down on his desire for a partner who fits a more traditional role.

“She’s definitely not the submissive type, that’s for sure,” he says.

“When someone is constantly in your face trying to challenge you, it’s not submissive. It’s very masculine in my eyes.”

MAFS Australia’s Mel Schilling calls Tyson out

Tyson goes on to tell the experts he wants a wife who stays at home while he works.

But Mel quickly highlights the issue with his language.

She tells him: “You’re talking about quite a traditional, feminine role.

“That’s one thing. But you’re using another word to describe this ideal partner that I think is a bit concerning.

“You’re using the word ‘submissive’.

“When you’re saying to Steph, ‘I want a submissive woman’, you’re saying, ‘I want to be with someone who will lie down, give up their rights, not try to have their needs met and will make the relationship all about you and your needs’.”

Tyson pushes back, insisting: “I’m not saying that.”

Mel calmly replies: “Well, you are.”

He continues to argue, saying: “I’m not.”

But Mel stands firm, repeating: “You actually are saying that. You are using the word submissive.”

Mel explains to Tyson the real meaning of the word ‘submissive’ (Credit: Channel Nine)

Appearing flustered, Tyson admits: “Maybe I’m using the word submissive wrong.”

Mel warns him: “Language matters. And when you’re talking about what you want in a relationship and using ‘submissive’, words have meaning.”

‘You are not superior to Steph’

Still not backing down, Tyson asks what term he should use instead.

“What would you call it if I didn’t want someone so challenging and dominant?” he asks.

Mel turns the question back on him: “Are you saying you want to be with someone who doesn’t challenge you in a relationship?”

Tyson replies: “Essentially,” leaving the room stunned. He claims being challenged creates conflict.

Mel responds: “Part of having an interpersonal relationship is challenging each other.

“It’s disagreeing and being able to debate and have a conversation.”

She then delivers a final reality check: “More importantly, you’re not superior to Steph. You’re behaving as though you are.

“You’re behaving as though you should not be challenged and you’re the only one who should challenge her.”

MAFS Australia fans react to Mel’s Tyson takedown

The scenes have already aired in Australia, and viewers have had plenty to say.

One Reddit user wrote: “Seems likely to me that Tyson is just a bit dumb and doesn’t even know what he is saying. Just mindlessly repeating stuff he has seen online.”

Another added: “If anyone believes that, they’re either dumb or insecure. He does seem particularly dim.”

MAFS Australia fans Down Under branded Tyson ‘dumb’ and ‘dim’ (Credit: Channel Nine)

Over on X, many praised Mel for her calm but firm approach. One viewer joked: “Tyson is fuming that a woman is talking down to him.”

Another claimed he has been influenced by online figures, adding that he “can’t stop saying the word submissive”.

MAFS Australia continues at 7.30pm on E4 on Monday April 6, 2026

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