MAFS Australia’s Rachel in floods of tears as Bec sparks chaos with ‘bad joke’ at the couples’ retreat

MAFS Australia’s Bec Zacharia is set to send the retreat into absolute carnage this week after dropping a blunt and very crass joke that leaves one bride in tears.

Bec and the remaining newlyweds head off to the countryside in tomorrow night’s episode for the show’s annual couples’ retreat.

The grooms are focused on securing the best bedrooms for their wives, while the brides are looking forward to a relaxed break filled with wine and gossip.

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MAFS Australia’s Bec sends the retreat into meltdown after making a ‘bad joke’ (Credit: Netflix)

But the atmosphere quickly turns when Bec makes a joke at the expense of fellow bride Rachel, sparking a full emotional breakdown.

So what exactly did she say?

***Warning: spoilers Tuesday’s MAFS Australia ahead***

MAFS Australia: What did Bec say to spark chaos at the retreat?

At the end of tonight’s episode, a teaser warns viewers: “It’s time for the annual couples’ retreat….

“The happy couples are all singing Kum ba yah until… one bad joke sends the retreat into meltdown.

“What is the punchline that will break bonds and derail the course of the experiment forever?”

We can now reveal the joke that sparks controversy in tomorrow night’s episode (Tuesday April 14, 2026).

The episode begins with Rachel and her husband Steve joking in their apartment. They reveal they have grown closer and taken a step forward in their relationship.

Rachel later shares the update with the group when they arrive at the retreat.

She says: “I wanted to share an update in mine and Steve’s relationship.

“Last night, our intimacy levels increased. While we have not banged yet, it’s really exciting.”

Not long after, Bec taps her wine glass repeatedly to get everyone’s attention.

She then announces: “I wanted to call you all here because it’s the first night of retreat and we’ve had ‘I love yous’, we’ve had a couple that I thought could not come back from the brink of hell, and we’ve had finger bangs, so like…”

Bec then cheers loudly while laughing.

Rachel is left in tears after Bec’s comment (Credit: Channel Nine/ Channel 4)

Rachel breaks down after Bec’s remark

Rachel is visibly upset after hearing Bec’s comment about her and Steven’s private life.

Even Bec’s husband Danny is seen warning her that Rachel is hurt.

Bec, however, continues with her speech, saying: “It’s been a great night one. I think we need to cheers to new friendships and getting to know each other.

“Drink up and go to bed because tomorrow’s a big day!”

Rachel is left in tears and later tells the cameras: “I didn’t think it was funny. She turned something Steven and I were so excited about into a joke.”

Steve also calls the comment “vulgar”, while Bec fails to see the issue and even jokes about making merch from it.

And with emotions running high, the retreat looks set to descend into full blown drama.

Eek!

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