MAFS Australia’s Tyson’s horrible homophobic comments following the show revealed

MAFS Australia delivered yet another dramatic dinner party, but amid all the chaos, there was one surprisingly joyful moment – even if it didn’t land well with Tyson.

When Chris shared his baby news with the group, most of the cast were thrilled. However, Tyson looked visibly uncomfortable, sparking even more controversy.

This isn’t the first time Tyson’s views have come under fire, as he has made it clear he wants a “submissive” wife.

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Tyson was extremely uncomfortable after Chris’ announcement (Credit: Channel 4)

Tyson uncomfortable on MAFS Australia

During the dinner party, Chris revealed that he was set to become a father, announcing that he was welcoming two babies.

While viewers already know his journey has included heartbreak since filming, the moment itself was intended to be celebratory. The rest of the group reacted with excitement and support, clearly happy for him.

However, the camera repeatedly cut to Tyson, whose reaction stood out for all the wrong reasons. Instead of celebrating with the others, he appeared uneasy and unsure, prompting Chris to address it directly.

Chris asked him: “Tyson, you alright? Or are you having a heart attack?”

Trying to brush it off in front of the group, Tyson joked: “Um, I’m okay. Bro, why does everyone keep looking at me, here?”

But in a private moment with producers, he was far more candid about how he felt. He admitted: “I’m not really used to that. The whole gay thing with the kids. I don’t know how it works. I don’t know what is going on, quite frankly.”

He went on to explain that he holds a “traditional mindset,” saying he believes in a family structure with a mother and a father.

Tyson has actually said even more (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Tyson say?

Tyson’s reaction at the dinner party wasn’t the end of the controversy. In an interview after filming, he doubled down on his views while insisting he was not homophobic.

He said to TV Week: “I’ve got nothing against gay people. But all I said was like, you go on Netflix nowadays, and you’ll see two gay guys kissing.”

He added: “What I am trying to say, is nowadays it’s very much like in your face.”

Tyson also elaborated on why he feels uncomfortable, explaining: “For me, being a straight guy, I just feel a little bit uncomfortable.”

He then referenced seeing Pride flags, saying: “When I was in Sydney, there was just gay flags everywhere. And transgender flags. What about the Australian flag?”

With tensions already high in the experiment, Tyson’s comments have only added further division among viewers and castmates alike. As the series continues, it’s clear this storyline is far from over.

Read more: Who is Tyson’s Brazilian ex girlfriend? MAFS Australia fans convinced they have worked it out