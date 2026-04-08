MAFS Australia’s Tyson admits he still has feelings for a Brazilian ex-girlfriend but who is she?

MAFS Australia‘s Tyson Gordon leaves his wife stunned tonight after dropping a huge confession about a Brazilian ex-girlfriend.

During a tense chat, Tyson admits he is still in love with his the mystery woman and reveals they have stayed in contact.

It is not news Stephanie Marshall takes well.

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MAFS Australia’s Tyson has told Stephanie he is in love with his Brazilian ex-girlfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

The revelation shocks Stephanie, especially when Tyson admits those feelings have not gone away.

He even suggests there could still be “something there” between them.

But just who is she?

MAFS Australia: Who is Tyson’s Brazilian ex-girlfriend?

Tyson opens up about his ex during a lunch date with Stephanie in tonight’s episode, but the conversation quickly turns sour.

He admits he is not fully over his ex and confesses he believes there could still be a future between them.

Stephanie is clearly hurt and does not hold back.

“It’s so disrespectful to me, the more I think about it I’m quite pissed off,” she fumes.

“It’s [bleeping] rude. You’re here with me and you’re talking to your ex?”

Viewers, however, are questioning the whole story.

Earlier in the series, Tyson spoke about his ex wife and claimed their marriage ended because she was “messy”.

His ex later hit back publicly, calling the relationship “unhealthy”.

But when it comes to this supposed Brazilian ex girlfriend, there is little to go on.

No name, no photos and no social media trace.

Fans who have already watched the series in Australia are not convinced.

One Reddit user wrote: “That story sounded completely made up. He was just negging and trying to hurt Stephanie.”

Another added: “The Brazilian girl probably doesn’t even exist.”

Fans have questioned Tyson’s claims about his Brazilian ex-girlfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

A third said: “He just wants her to think other girls are interested in him. I call bull[bleep] on the whole story.”

Someone else questioned: “Especially if he still has feelings and believes she still wants him too. Why not get together then mate? It’s obviously bull[bleep] in some regard.”

Tyson speaks about his ex

Tyson has since addressed the claims and insists the woman is real.

Speaking to 9NOW in Australia, he denied any wrongdoing and said he had not cheated on Stephanie.

“We’re talking as friends, that’s all it was, it wasn’t me cheating,” he explained.

Tyson added: “I think it’s OK to talk with an ex as long as you’re upfront with your partner and you say what it truly is.

“So that’s exactly what I did with Steph and I guess that backfired in my face.”

What do you make of this?

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