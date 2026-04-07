Eye-watering price MAFS Australia’s Joel is selling the drumming videos that mortified Juliette for

MAFS Australia intruder groom Joel Moses has already been struggling to win over his bride Juliette Chae – but tonight’s drums revelation (April 7) made things even worse.

Since their wedding day, Juliette has admitted she’s been getting the “ick” from Joel.

And now, after stumbling across some of his online content, it seems her doubts have only grown stronger.

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MAFS Australia’s Joel Moses has married Juliette Chae on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Joel’s drumming videos have come to Juliette’s attention

During the episode, Juliette revealed that a friend had sent her a link to Joel’s YouTube channel – and what she found left her embarrassed.

“I woke up this morning to my friend sending me a link to Joel’s YouTube channel. It was him playing the drums with two sex toys. I can’t help but feel embarrassed,” she said.

Joel, however, didn’t appear fazed by the reaction and instead laughed it off. “It was just a bit of harmless humour. I’m using them as drumsticks. I’m just having a bit of fun,” he told her.

But Juliette wasn’t impressed, insisting it wasn’t a “classy act” to be sharing online. Speaking to the camera, she admitted: “That’s kind of pushed me over the edge on whether or not I find Joel attractive. It was so theatrical and performative. That’s also what I saw at our wedding. I think I was right about him all along, and now I’m icked out.”

Joel attempted to defend himself, explaining that their sense of humour might not align and insisting the videos were “harmless” and not “hurting anyone”.

However, it seems Joel isn’t just posting the videos on YouTube for free. He is reportedly selling them to fans, with some costing as much as £150.

Alongside this, Joel has signed up to Cameo, where he offers the personalised drumming video messages for £50.

Juliette was horrified at Joel’s drum videos (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia: Model Joel Moses

Away from the drama, Joel is signed to WINK Models, based in New South Wales, and has been open about his journey to becoming a model after losing more than three stone.

In an introduction video, he shared more about his personality and hobbies, saying: “My roster of other activities includes exercising, watching films, swimming in the ocean, live music and maybe a little bit of gaming.”

Joel demanded MAFS Australia producers kept this picture in the show from his ‘fat Uber driver’ past (Credit: Channel 4)

He added: “My secret talent is making people laugh until they need a change of pants. Whether it’s my quick wit, physical comedy or just being my ridiculous self, combined with my unique look, authentic vibe and a total willingness to make a fool of myself.”

Joel also joked about balancing fitness with indulgence, saying: “When I’m not being a whirlwind of energy, you’ll find me pushing my limits in the gym or at Maccas, devouring a double McChicken.”

Who has Joel modelled for?

Joel has built up a portfolio of commercial modelling work across Australia, including jobs for Sydney venues such as Bar Bina and El Camino The Rocks.

However, with Juliette now more unsure than ever, it remains to be seen whether their relationship can survive the growing list of red flags.

Read more: Did Danny really tell Gia she’s his type in MAFS Australia? Brit groom places £50k on lie detector test

Married At First Sight Australia continues at 7.30pm on E4 on Monday to Thursday each week

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