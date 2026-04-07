MAFS Australia’s Chris’ ‘tough’ baby update following show as he finally comes clean to Sam

MAFS Australia groom Chris has been at the centre of public debate over his decision to keep his baby news from Sam. However, in tonight’s episode (April 7), everything finally came out in emotional scenes.

The couples were told they would be watching each other’s audition tapes privately to reflect on what their partner had originally said. It’s a task that has previously caused major drama – and Chris immediately realised he could be in trouble.

From the very beginning, viewers have known that Chris had donated sperm to his best friend, who was pregnant during filming. Alongside that, he was also undergoing a surrogacy journey of his own. But, Sam had been kept in the dark about all of it.

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Things have been going smoothly for the grooms so far (Credit: Channel 4)

Sam finally learns Chris’ baby secret on MAFS Australia

As soon as Chris realised his audition tape referenced welcoming his babies, he panicked. Knowing the truth would soon come out, he decided to tell Sam himself before the video revealed everything.

It follows a wave of backlash from viewers, many of whom questioned why he chose to keep it a secret.

Sitting Sam down, Chris explained the full situation. Despite his nerves, the conversation went far better than expected. Sam was supportive and understanding, even revealing that he had previously had friends approach him about becoming a sperm donor himself one day.

The honest conversation appeared to bring the pair closer together, with Chris clearly relieved that the truth was finally out in the open.

He finally told Sam the truth (Credit: Channel 4)

Has Chris welcomed his babies yet?

However, while the scenes ended on a positive note, Chris has since revealed that his journey to becoming a parent hasn’t been without heartbreak.

Speaking to Pedestrian.TV after filming, he explained: “Unfortunately, whilst I was filming, there was a bit of an issue around my surrogate journey. We had a couple of embryos and the surrogate unfortunately lost one of them. It was a bit of a sad moment.”

He admitted it was “so tough” dealing with the loss while also being part of such an intense experiment.

However, Chris confirmed he is “in the process of trying again for a second child”, showing he hasn’t given up on his plans.

On a more positive note, his best friend – who he donated sperm to – has since welcomed a baby girl.

“I’ve had my daughter and she’s really happy and healthy. So, that’s really good.”

While the episode may have sparked controversy, it seems Chris and Sam have managed to move forward – with a clearer understanding of each other than ever before.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Bec blames her new health diagnosis on her ‘mean girl’ behaviour towards Alissa

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