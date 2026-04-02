MAFS Australia bosses branded ‘irresponsible’ for allowing Chris to sign up for the show when he’s expecting babies

MAFS Australia fans have erupted over Chris’ place on the show, with many calling the decision to cast him “irresponsible” as his personal life takes centre stage.

Chris, 38, tied the knot with Sam Stanton, 34, on the E4 series this week.

But he has yet to reveal one major detail. He is expecting not one, but two babies.

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In the months following their TV wedding, Chris is set to welcome one child via surrogacy and another with a lesbian friend.

The decision to let Chris in MAFS Australia has been branded ‘irresponsible’ by fans (Credit: Channel 4)

Unsurprisingly, fans have not held back.

Many have criticised producers for allowing him to marry a stranger while preparing for fatherhood, branding the situation “selfish” and “wrong”.

Some have even questioned the show’s “morals”.

MAFS Australia’s Chris expecting two children

Chris did not hide his situation from viewers during his introduction on MAFS Australia.

He made it clear that becoming a father has long been a priority.

Chris said: “It’s really important for me that my match wants kids or is open to the idea of children.

“I’ve wanted to be a father for so long and as I’ve got older, I feel like I can’t wait to bring a little human into this world.

“So it’s wild, absolutely wild, but I’m pregnant. Not me, obviously. There’s two children coming.

“I have one coming very soon and then have another one coming next year.”

Chris went on to explain: “I’m a donor daddy for a friend of mine who’s a lesbian.

“Then I’m also having my own child through surrogacy.”

Chris hasn’t told Sam yet that he has two babies on the way (Credit: Channel 4)

Expert John Aiken asked Chris how he planned to break the news to his new husband.

Chris replied: “It’s a tough one. In the dating world. I like to bring it up as soon as possible, so there is no issues.

“So two children coming… I know it’s a lot for my future husband but I’m going to make the best dad and hope my match will do the same.”

The issue, as viewers have already spotted, is that Sam is still completely in the dark.

MAFS fans slam Chris’ appearance on show

Fans have wasted no time sharing their thoughts online, and the reaction has been fierce.

Many believe it is unfair for Sam to be matched with someone about to become a father to two newborns.

Posting in a MAFS Australia Facebook group, one viewer wrote: “Does anyone think it’s a little irresponsible of Chris to rock up to MAFs with a couple of kids on the way .. not really giving his husband a chance?

“I think it’s a bit unfair. I don’t have a problem with gay marriage or kids within that marriage but it’s certainly taking a chance with those little ones.”

Chris is a ‘donor daddy’ to his lesbian friend and he is expecting his own child with a surrogate (Credit: Channel 4)

Others quickly agreed. One said: “I actually can’t believe they let him on the show to pull this stunt. Blindsiding people, it’s pathetic.”

Another added: “Why have the show taken him on? They wouldn’t have a pregnant lady on and rightly so. So why have a man who has 2 children on the way?”

A third wrote: “Bringing a new born baby into such a new relationship is very selfish and wrong. MAFS seems to have lost its morals.”

However, not everyone saw it the same way.

One viewer pointed out: “Gia turned up with a 10 year old child, isn’t that the same?”

Although UK viewers have yet to see it unfold, Chris does eventually tell Sam the truth about his growing family.

All eyes are now on how Sam reacts when the secret finally comes out, with fans already bracing for an emotional fallout.

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