Coronation Street star Jack Carroll has reportedly left his role of Bobby Crawford and his exit has already aired.

He first entered the cobbles at the end of 2023, marking a new era after Carla after Peter’s exit.

However, one year and a half later, he’s leaving the cobbles. Well, actually, he’s said to have already left.

Coronation Street star Jack Carroll exits as Bobby Crawford

Arriving as the long-lost nephew of Carla Connor, and as Rob Donovan’s son, Bobby turned up just after Carla’s split from Peter Barlow in 2023.

He then started living with Carla in her flat and even bagged himself a job at Underworld.

After quite a chaotic few months briefly reuniting with killer dad Rob, Bobby decided to have a break from the cobbles.

With his friendship with Lauren Bolton also ruined, he decided to go out and see Simon Barlow who was off sailing the world with Peter.

These scenes aired a month ago. And, now, reports suggest that they were actually his last.

The Metro has revealed that Jack Carroll has finished filming on the soap and has left the role of Bobby. His final scenes have ‘already aired’ as Bobby now decides to stay abroad with Simon instead of returning to the cobbles.

Has Bobby Crawford left the soap for good?

It seems that with Carla, Lisa Swain and Betsy moving into a new era and looking to buy a house together, Bobby’s decided he doesn’t want to be a part of this new family life.

But, while his exit was really low-key and blink and you’ll miss it, it might not be the very end for the character.

While his exit is expected to be a permanent one, the door has been left open. This means that Bobby hasn’t been killed off and could return somewhere down the line.

But for now, it’s bon voyage for Bobby as he leaves Weatherfield behind for a new adventure.

