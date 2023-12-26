Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Peter leaves Carla – and Weatherfield

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal a special two-hander episode for Peter Barlow and Carla Connor. As they come to terms with the fact their relationship may be over, will he leave her for good?

As the family gather to say goodbye to Peter in Corrie, can Carla really let him go?

Peter has been struggling since killing Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Peter and Carla’s history exposed

After Carla’s Christmas gift to Peter sent shockwaves, the pair sit down and evaluate their relationship. They’ve certainly been through a lot.

Carla and Peter first got together when she developed a problem with alcohol and he helped her by attending AA together. He was with Leanne Battersby at the time, but Carla fell for him.

She then got engaged to Frank Foster, but couldn’t keep away from Peter and they began an affair. They eventually got together properly and married in 2013. However Carla got so drunk on their wedding night that she passed out and Peter – still sober – kissed Tina McIntyre.

They had an affair before she was murdered by Carla’s brother Rob. Carla and Peter divorced and he moved to Portsmouth.

They both returned in 2018 and when Carla had a psychotic breakdown, Peter came to her rescue and vowed to look after her. Their relationship rekindled, it wasn’t long before they planned to remarry.

However, Peter lapsed back into alcoholism and needed a life-saving liver transplant. They married quickly in case he died, but he got the transplant he needed and survived.

Things have been up and down for the pair, but their love has remained strong throughout. However, now, Peter is struggling to cope with the guilt of having killed Stephen. He feels like he has lost any desire for life and everyday is a chore.

When she realised how low he was feeling, Carla made sure to buy him an extra special Christmas present. But it could spell the end of their relationship.

Carla knows she has to let Peter go (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Peter realise it’s over in Coronation Street spoilers tonight

As the couple admit they will always love each other, they reach a sad realisation. It seems they may be better off apart.

Sitting down to their last supper together the soulmates know they have to face the future alone. Can they come to terms with what they’re about to lose?

It’s going to be an emotional goodbye for Peter tonight (Credit: ITV)

Corrie producer teases Boxing Day episode

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod revealed: “They find themselves at this enormous fork in the road where they love each other but perhaps their happiness is no longer reliant on each other, which is to say, maybe they start to wonder if they’d be happier somewhere else.”

Iain added: “There’s a huge two-hander between the two of them, more or less they’re the only two cast in the episode, that is a greatest hits compilation, for those of you that have been big fans of Peter and Carla since the start, that picks over every single detail of who they are, what they’ve been as a couple, what they want for their futures, what happiness looks like for them.”

Finally, Iain shared: “It’s building towards an exit for Peter which is really brilliant and bittersweet and feels like Corrie at its very best.”

Peter exits Coronation Street tonight

Peter leaves the flat with his holdall packed. Carla is close behind him, ready to bid farewell to her love.

Touched and surprised, Peter sees his whole family have gathered for him. All that is except Simon, but where is he?

Saying an emotional goodbye to his loved ones, Peter promises Ken he’ll keep in touch. He then heads off into the night away from Weatherfield – and Carla – for good.

