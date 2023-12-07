Coronation Street: Simon is a pointless character, fans complain

Last night on Coronation Street (Wednesday, December 6), Simon went on Ryan’s phone and watched a video that he had accidentally left running.

He then sent the video link over to Daniel, exposing Daisy and Ryan’s affair through the footage.

Some fans of the ITV soap are certainly not fans of Simon though – in fact, they see not point to him at all.

Daniel watched the video in shock (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Simon exposed Daisy and Ryan to Daniel

In Weatherfield last night, Ryan filmed himself preparing for his gym interview but accidentally left the camera recording whilst speaking to Daisy.

Daisy had visited Ryan to warn him about Crystal’s suspicions but Ryan had ended up continuing to confess his feelings to her.

After Daisy told Ryan that it was wrong of them to sleep together, Simon spotted the camera recording and decided to watch the video.

Listening back to Daisy and Ryan’s conversation, Simon then sent Daniel a link to the video which exposed the affair.

Daniel was shocked and listened to the video again and again, unsure of how to go about the situation.

He then returned home to see Daisy helping Bertie with his writing, pretending that he wasn’t feeling very well.

Daisy and Ryan both had no idea that Simon had exposed their affair to Daniel.

Fans have no clue why Simon remains in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans admit Simon adds nothing to soap

After seeing Simon make a rare appearance in last night’s episode, fans have been quick to note that they’re bored of Simon and don’t see a reason for him to still be in the soap.

One fan wrote: “Simon Barlow. Most useless character currently on Corrie.”

Simon Barlow. Most useless character currently on #Corrie. — Gayle (@BTBTB_Gayle) December 6, 2023

Why is this Daniel Ryan story still going and why is Simon still a thing?

#corrie — Nadezhda (@Squeaks1330) December 6, 2023

What even is the point of Simon? #Corrie — 🌹Sasha🌹 (@Sasha_Rose_) December 6, 2023

A second viewer asked: “Why is this Daniel/ Ryan story still going and why is Simon still a thing?”

A third Coronation Street fan asked: “What even is the point of Simon?”

Finally, another fan said: “Simon has actually got a bit of a storyline. Could do without him easily in Corrie.”

Daniel wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

What will Daniel’s next move be?

On Friday night (December 8), Daniel tells Simon that he’s willing to forgive Daisy for the affair and forget about it.

However, after he finds out that Ryan’s sticking around in Weatherfield, Daniel soon lets himself into Carla’s flat. But, how will he get revenge on Ryan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

