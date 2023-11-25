Coronation Street: Peter breaks down over Stephen’s death leaving fans upset

Coronation Street fans are upset after Peter Barlow broke down over Stephen Reid’s death. The taxi driver killed serial killer Stephen by mowing him down in his car.

Stephen had taken Jenny Connor hostage and was trying to escape. But having spotted him, and with Jenny out of the way, Peter put his foot down and killed Stephen.

Peter Barlow broke down in tears in last night’s Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

And while the police decided to take no further action, Peter has been wracked with guilt. In last night’s episode his rage bubbled over when bully Mason taunted him about being a killer.

Peter kicked in the door to Dylan Tully’s house and grabbed for Mason. But with him gone, Peter turned his attentions to Dylan and terrified the teenager.

His violent attack was stopped when Eileen and George hurried in and told Peter to back off. Sean and Gary arrived and a furious row ensued.

Later Carla found Sean shouting at Peter and discovered what had happened.

Coronation Street fans in tears at Peter Barlow scenes

“I don’t believe this,” raged Carla after Peter’s violent attack on Dylan had been exposed. Confronting him she demanded to know what went on.

“Temper got the better of me,” replied Peter. “What do you want me to say?”

Furious Carla told him: “What? No. You broke his door in and assaulted his kid.”

Peter insisted: “I didn’t assault him. I only grabbed hold of the back of his jacket. That’s all I did.”

“Pardon?” said Carla, furious at Peter downplaying what he did. “No. This is not all right. This is not normal behaviour, Peter. And it is not just this, is it?

“Because you were shouting the odds at me earlier today for no reason at all. So what the hell is going on with you?”

Carla tried her best to support Peter but Coronation Street fans were upset at the scenes (Credit: ITV)

But as Carla’s rage built, Peter’s disappeared and he broke down. “I killed someone…” he said as he began to cry.

“Another human being. That’s what’s wrong.”

However fans are upset over the scenes. One said: “Such vulnerability from Chris Gascoyne.. so sad ”

A second said: “Chris Gascoyne breaking my heart and soul tonight take a bow,” Another added: “Aww, my heart breaks for Peter. I’ll miss him and hope he returns to the cobbles in future.”

“Wish Chris wasn’t leaving. He’s such a great actor,” shared one more.

