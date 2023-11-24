Coronation Street tonight: Peter loses the plot and lashes out at Dylan

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal that Peter Barlow violently lashes out after mischievous Dylan and Mason get on his bad side. Will Peter do something he later regrets?

Elsewhere, Michael discovers a letter addressed to Norris Cole – potentially landing Ed in big trouble. Will Michael find out what Ed has been up to?

Meanwhile, Bernie is forced to deliver some upsetting news to Gemma. Will she miss Paul’s last Christmas?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Peter gives Carla a piece of his mind (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Peter is on the rampage

Sean accidentally lets slip that Carla gave him and Beth some extra cash to get them working again. Feeling out of the loop, Peter unloads on Carla, complaining that she never shares her work troubles with him or cares what he thinks.

Carla is left reeling by Peter’s outburst… but worse is to come.

Dylan and Mason make an enemy of Peter (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at Mason’s insistence, Dylan bunks off school. Seeing Simon loading vape pens from a pallet into Peter’s car, Mason orders Dylan to steal the box.

When Simon tells him that someone stole the vapes, Peter is furious. Realising that the thief is one of Dylan’s friends, Peter storms over to No.11 and hammers on the door.

Peter is on the warpath (Credit: ITV)

Mason is unrepentant, and goads Peter by suggesting that he’ll run them over with his car. Seeing red, Peter smashes the door down and goes to grab Dylan. Will he hurt the boys in his rage?

Dylan is on the receiving end of Peter’s wrath (Credit: ITV)

Michael discovers Norris’s spending

Ed tells Tony that he’ll be able to pay him his wages very soon. But, when Norris’s card is declined when he tries to buy a coffee, Ed panics.

Later, Michael opens a letter addressed to Norris Cole. The letter says that his credit card has been frozen due to suspicious activity. Will Michael realise what Ed has been up to?

Is Ed’s gambling about to be exposed? (Credit: ITV)

Bad news for Bernie

Joel tells Bernie that there’s a high likelihood that she will be going to prison. Afterwards, Bernie tells Gemma risks missing Paul’s last Christmas because she might be in prison.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

