EastEnders follow-up: As Vicki’s blackmailer strikes again, their identity is about to be revealed

Vicki is cracking under the pressure in EastEnders, with today’s episode seeing her desperately trying to uncover who’s blackmailing her.

As suspicion spread across Walford, she went into full detective mode, but it quickly became clear she was out of her depth. Still, with the stakes rising, she edged closer to the truth.

Zack and Vicki have got themselves into a right pickle (Credit: BBC)

Vicki did some digging

While Vicki was in turmoil, Ross was oblivious to what was going on. So he spent his day organising a flash mob dance with Harvey, Ian, Howie and Alfie. As he tried to convince his friends it would be a fun surprise for Vicki at the wedding, she was offloading to Zack at The Vic.

When Zack suggested she try to do some detective work, her first suspect was Zoe. Trying to accuse Zoe while also keeping her fling with Zack a secret was hard, but it soon turned out that she was barking up the wrong tree.

Not knowing where to turn, Vicki confessed all to Mark. He wasn’t surprised that the kiss had happened, having spent the last few weeks trying to advise Vicki against living in the same house as Zack.

Mark’s detective work was far better than Vicki’s! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mark got closer to the truth for Vicki

It didn’t take Mark long to track down which house the text was sent from using the app’s location settings. Vicki was shocked to see that the text was sent from Lauren and Peter’s house. And, of course, she immediately suspected Cindy.

After an awkward conversation in the cafe where Vicki tried to work out where Cindy was when the message was sent, she realised Cindy had an alibi as she was at the cinema with Peter.

Next on her list was Lauren.

Mark went to confront Lauren, knowing she needed money for Jimmy’s nursery fees. Lauren didn’t have a clue what they were talking about, and Vicki soon realised she had got the wrong end of the stick and made their excuses to leave.

Lauren was confused by Mark and Vicki’s visit (Credit: BBC)

The truth came out

It was only when Ian made a passing comment about Vicki and Zack looking cosy in the Square that they decided it was him.

Zack, Vicki and Mark confronted a confused Ian. As they got their wires crossed, Vicki accidentally admitted she had been having a fling. And it didn’t take Ian long to work out it was with Zack.

Back at Lauren and Peter’s, Ian confronted the pair, who promised it was over. Ian was annoyed to realise that Mark and Kathy both knew about the fling, and told Vicki she needed to come clean to Ross.

As they are talking, Vicki gets another text. This time the blackmailer is demanding £20.000 for their silence.

Ian couldn’t believe that everyone knew about the fling apart from him (Credit: BBC)

More drama for Vicki in EastEnders tomorrow

With Ian ruled out, Vicki is left with nowhere to turn. In tomorrow’s episode, she decides she has no choice but to tell Ross the truth before someone else beats her to it.

But it’s not going to be that simple. Just as she’s about to come clean, they’re interrupted, and Ross suggests meeting for lunch instead.

There’s a twist still to come before they can even sit down together. Could Vicki finally uncover who’s behind the blackmail, or is the drama only just getting started?

Read more: Spoilers for next week: Mark calls Grant, Ravi causes an accident and Nigel’s health spirals