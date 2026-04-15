WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One and sees Max, Lauren ands Oscar in a playful mood.

There’s plenty of drama bubbling away in EastEnders right now, but if you thought it was all doom and gloom, think again.

While Vicki and Zack are tied up trying to uncover who’s blackmailing them over their secret kiss, Max, Lauren and Oscar quietly steal the spotlight with a brilliantly funny moment over at the car lot.

Oscar set a quiz for Max and Lauren in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Oscar steals the show

When Max and Lauren can’t agree on the best sales technique at work, the pair lose business from Ross because of their arguing.

As their fight over who is responsible for scaring off their customers continues, Oscar arrives and sets them both a challenge. He tells them he’ll conduct a quiz, and whoever wins will be crowned the best car salesperson at the car lot.

At first, Max thinks it is childish, but when Lauren tells him the loser must give the winner £50, he is suddenly more interested.

Oscar is in his element as he tries to sneak in some unofficial questions, like what is the first car he stole to joyride, and what is the name of his first driving instructor. Max and Lauren are unimpressed by the trick questions, and Oscar is miffed that they haven’t paid more attention to his life stories.

The quiz is close, and it is neck and neck by the end.

However, Max manages to sneak in the win by making an educated guess about electric cars. A jubilant Max can’t help but rub his win in Lauren’s face – all while squeaking the squishy pig that he had been using as a buzzer.

Max with his squashy pig (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans can’t get enough!

EastEnders fans were quick to praise the light-hearted scene with Oscar. They called it the ‘scene we didn’t know we needed’ after all the drama with Vicki and Zack’s affair, and Ravi’s mental health spiral.

They took to social media to share their happiness at more Branning family screen time…

“The Brannings are such a highlight. Max and Lauren’s quiz conducted by Oscar was the scene we didn’t know we needed,” said one fan on Reddit.

“I totally agree. It was so funny watching them during the quiz. I also love how competitive both Lauren and Max are,” agreed another viewer.

Someone else added: “I loved the Brannings ‘ quiz scenes. Max squeaking the pig in Lauren’s face after winning was comedy gold!”

“I loved today’s episode, it was really enjoyable. I loved how Max kept saying bing bong, it was so funny!” echoed another viewer.

Max celebrating his win with Oscar in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

And the happy comments just kept on coming. Someone else found Max and his squishy pig funny… “Max’s scenes were hilarious. Squeaking the pig in Lauren’s face after winning was hilarious!”

“I know, it was so funny,” agreed a final fan. “I love Max, and I especially loved his scenes with both Lauren and Oscar during the quiz. He was so funny. Oscar is a great addition to the Brannings. He really fits right in.”

With so much tension on the Square, it’s clear this playful Branning moment was exactly what viewers were hoping for.

Spoilers for next week: Mark calls Grant, Ravi causes an accident and Nigel’s health spirals