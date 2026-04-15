MAFS Australia’s Bec and Danny walk out of show as joke fallout reaches boiling point

MAFS Australia is set for more explosive scenes as Bec quits the couples’ retreat with husband Danny after her joke fallout spirals out of control.

In upcoming scenes, Bec breaks down in tears and tells Danny she wants to leave the retreat behind.

Her decision comes after her crass joke about Rachel and Steven sparked days of major tension.

MAFS Australia’s Bec sobs as the heat from her crass joke all gets too much (Credit: Channel 4)

The drama escalates fast, with Gia and Juliette heavily involved as tensions reach breaking point across the retreat.

Now Bec decides it has all become too much and leaves with Danny close behind.

***Warning: spoilers for MAFS Australia ahead***

If you thought things were tense already, the retreat is about to implode even further.

MAFS Australia Bec in tears over joke row

The retreat descends into chaos as Bec wakes to find she is being given the silent treatment by the group.

Gia and Juliette once again get involved in the fallout, adding more pressure to the situation.

Bec breaks down in tears after only Sam and Chris check on her wellbeing.

Sobbing, she asks: “How did a comment that I didn’t say maliciously turn out like this? I don’t understand what I did to Gia and Juliette for them to gang up.

“I feel like I really try every day to be better. After that dinner party where I was angry and I’ve really tried to make it better.”

Danny tells Sam and Chris that he “hates” seeing Bec so upset, as he thanks them for checking in.

Bec repeatedly tries to clear the air with Rachel (Credit: Channel 4)

Bec decides she wants to make amends with Rachel.

Meanwhile, Rachel says: “I need to have a really frank conversation with Bec. We need to move forward and leave it at the table.”

However, before they get the chance to talk it over, Gia and Juliette corner Rachel in her bedroom.

They then “rehash” the events from Girls’ Night, but the truth is seriously twisted.

Even the editing of the episode plays out what was really said at Girls’ Night compared to what comes out of Gia and Juliette’s mouths in Rachel’s bedroom.

Bec and Danny quit the MAFS Australia retreat

Thursday’s episode descends into even more chaos as the fallout hits boiling point.

It is last night drinks, and once again Gia and Juliette bring up Bec and Rachel’s row.

Juliette throws some seriously vulgar insults Bec’s way. She repeats them again when Danny tries to defend his wife as Bec heads back to their bedroom.

Danny tells the cameras: “Juliette’s language is vulgar, disgusting, distasteful. I’m not going to have Bec be disrespected and have people shout and swear and call her rude names.

When he returns to the room, Bec is under the covers. Danny tells her he has spoken to Juliette.

He says to his wife: “She was pretty disgusting. So we’re going to get out of here.

“I’m not going to let my wife be attacked and spoken to like that, so we’re going to go to a hotel. Let’s go.”

Living up to his Bonnie and Clyde ambitions, Danny says he is “going to get Bec out of here”.

The pair then disappear into the night.

The group are left shocked and wondering whether they will turn up to the next dinner party.

Have they gone forever?

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Gia accused of ‘stirring the pot’ as Bec’s ‘joke’ row with Rachel reaches fever pitch

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