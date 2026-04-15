Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve cracked Graham and Jodie twist and it could link to major return

Emmerdale viewers are still not buying the official explanation behind Graham Foster’s connection to Coronation Street’s Jodie Ramsey. And after weeks of waiting for answers, many now believe they have finally worked out what is really going on.

Following what fans branded a disappointing reveal, speculation has been building that there is a much bigger twist still to come.

Graham has a connection to Jodie that we don’t know about (Credit: ITV)

What we know so far about Graham and Jodie in Emmerdale

When Graham first appeared alive in Corriedale on Monday January 5, he was hiding a huge secret. Inside his van was an unknown woman tied up.

During the chaos of the crash, Graham became distracted after seeing Joe Tate injured, giving the woman the chance to escape.

Later, at the hospital, he made a call to confirm she had got away before terminating the contract.

That woman was later revealed to be Jodie, the sister of Coronation Street’s Shona Platt. But despite the reveal, the exact link between her and Graham has remained unclear.

Viewers caught another glimpse of Jodie when Graham returned to help Rhona. After attacking Ray, he was stopped by Rhona and headed back to his van, telling Jodie they were leaving, which led into the Corriedale crash.

Then earlier this month, Rhona discovered Graham badly injured at the stables at Home Farm. He had been stabbed and explained he had been working for a gang tasked with dealing with “a problem”.

“That problem was called Jodie,” he said, admitting he had failed to finish the job and had called off the contract. The attack on him was punishment for letting her escape.

Sadie King is said to be making a return (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Fans think there is much more to come

Despite the explanation, many viewers remain convinced the story is far from over. In fact, some think a major returning character could hold the key to it all.

Recent reports have suggested Sadie King could be making a comeback after two decades away, and fans are now wondering if she is the missing link between Graham and Jodie.

“Come on Graham you cannot stop there, tell us the Jodie story, could it be related to Sadie’s return,” one fan wrote online.

Another shared: “Wonder if Jodie is connected to Sadie King somehow! Crossed her in a past life? Because so far she has been pretty pointless!”

A third added: “Sadie definitely has something to do with Graham.”

Whether these theories prove true remains to be seen, but it is clear viewers are expecting more than the explanation they have been given so far.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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