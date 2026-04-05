Graham explains Jodie connection in Emmerdale and it was disappointing

Emmerdale finally lifted the lid on Graham Foster’s link to Coronation Street’s Jodie in tonight’s episode, but instead of satisfying viewers, it has left many wondering if that really is all there is to it.

After months of speculation and teasing, fans were expecting a major reveal. What they got instead has raised more questions than answers.

Graham has Jodie in the back of his van (Credit: ITV)

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Graham and Jodie in Corriedale

When Graham first reappeared alive in Corriedale on Monday January 5, he was not alone. Viewers spotted an unidentified woman tied up in the back of his van, immediately sparking intrigue.

That woman later escaped during the crash, after Graham was distracted by seeing Joe Tate injured. He was then seen at the hospital making a phone call, admitting the woman had got away and saying he was terminating the contract.

We now know that woman was Jodie, the sister of Coronation Street’s Shona Platt. But until now, the exact nature of their connection remained a mystery.

There were further glimpses when Graham returned to help Rhona. After confronting Ray, he got back into his van and told Jodie they were leaving, leading directly into the Corriedale crash.

Rhona found Graham beaten up (Credit: ITV)

Graham explained Jodie connection in Emmerdale tonight

In Sunday night’s episode, Rhona discovered Graham badly injured at the stables at Home Farm. Having been stabbed, he refused her suggestion to call the police and instead insisted on dealing with the wound himself.

It was then he finally revealed the truth.

Graham explained that when he returned to the village, he had been working for a gang tasked with getting rid of “a problem”.

“That problem was called Jodie,” he admitted.

He never went through with it, choosing instead to call off the contract and let her go. Now, he says, this attack is his punishment for failing to complete the job. The gang tracked him down after he drew attention to himself while searching for Dylan.

Rhona, wracked with guilt, helped patch him up. The moment brought them close, almost resulting in a kiss, but it did not go unnoticed as Marlon witnessed everything.

Rather than confronting them, Marlon kept his distance, clearly shaken and unsure how to handle what he had seen.

Being back in the village has stirred up old feelings (Credit: ITV)

Is that it?

While the explanation finally gives some clarity, it has not quite delivered the depth many were hoping for.

After such a long build-up, the reveal feels like it only confirms what viewers had already pieced together. It leaves a sense there could, and perhaps should, be more to uncover.

With so much still hanging in the air, fans will be hoping this is not the end of the story. Because if it is, it risks feeling like a missed opportunity for a far bigger twist.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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