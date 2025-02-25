EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Zack demands answers over Barney paternity truth

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Zack demands answers from Nicola as she admits that he’s Barney’s biological dad.

Elsewhere, Bianca struggles feeling as though she caused Reiss to crash his car into the Vic and start the fire.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 1. Barney’s rushed to hospital

Zack and Barney are mid-confrontation when Barney starts bleeding from a wound from the Vic fire. The paramedics then turn up and start asking questions about blood which prompts Zack to ask Nicola if he’s actually Barney’s biological dad…

Zack manages to find out from Nicola that he is in fact Barney’s dad, heading back to Walford for several drinks while struggling to process the news. His day gets even worse when he gets a call from Whitney.

2. Nicola tries to stop the truth from getting out

Nicola does everything she can to stop the truth from getting out to Barney and Teddy but the situation is made awkward when Nicola and Teddy join Sharon and Zack for a meal out…

EastEnders spoilers next week 3. Bianca struggles

Bianca struggles to go outside as she still feels like a prisoner despite George telling her that she’s not to blame for what happened at The Vic.

Kat later visits Bianca and supports her as Bianca confides in her about her trauma. Bianca then tries to take on board some of Kat’s advice, but it doesn’t go the way they both hoped.

Bianca’s forced out of the house when Kojo heads to Beale’s Eels to get her some food. She intervenes when some lads give Kojo a hard time.

4. Tommy’s ready to come home

Kat and Alfie are pleased when Tommy works to help a friend, with social worker Lesley informing them that Tommy can return home.

Tommy settles back in and asks to talk to his online friend, with Kat telling him she got rid of his computer console but will buy him a new one.

Tommy later ends up with some bruises after a football game with Alfie, with Kat getting the wrong idea… A row then breaks out about his computer console, with Tommy getting angry… But, will he lash out at Kat?

5. Sharon wants to protect her secret

Sharon realises that Bianca knows her secret and gets ready to be honest but has second thoughts.

Sharon then decides to tell Zack about her secret but someone has overheard the conversation… Barney. Zack then promises Sharon that he’ll stop Barney from saying anything. But, will he succeed in his mission?

Read more: EastEnders ‘death by bathtub’ and Sonia’s reaction best ending

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.