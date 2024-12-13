Disgruntled Coronation Street fan starts a petition over upcoming Debbie Webster storyline

It’s been a while since the news of a Coronation Street exit upset fans as much as Debbie Webster’s has. So much so that some are trying to take steps to prevent it from happening.

Reports recently suggested that Debbie was set for a tragic storyline in 2025 which will see her battle dementia. It’s believed the story will ultimately end with her death.

The news of this Coronation Street exit came as a shock to fans. And while it’s most likely going to be a lengthy and tough battle, many viewers are calling for it to end – before it begins.

Debbie first appeared on the cobbles 40 years ago, so the decision to kill her off must have been a hard one to make.

While fans may be complaining about it online, one fan went as far as taking their pleas to the next level.

Debbie Webster’s Coronation Street exit leads to fan petition. (Credit: ITV)

Fans try to stop Debbie’s Coronation Street exit

On the Change.org page titled ‘Save Debbie Webster’ the creators make a direct plea to new executive Kate Brooks to axe the story.

They detail how Debbie’s character “represents the warmth, humour and resilience” that Coronation Street is known for. It explains the show “risks alienating” their loyal fanbase by going down this route.

As the iconic character has been known by fans for so long, viewers fear the show has “abandoned its roots.”

They ask Kate to reconsider the storyline before it starts filming, admitting they want to see Coronation Street “thrive again.”

The petition was first listed at the end of last month. And in just over two weeks it has already hit over half of their target.

Debbie’s final storyline begins in 2025. (Credit: ITV)

Many fans show their support

It seems to be a common agreement that fans do not want to see Debbie Webster’s Coronation Street exit, as many commented their support.

One wrote: “It’s too soon for Debbie to go and while Sue will do a cracking job with the storyline, let’s have her lighting up our screens for a good while longer. Please.”

Another added: “I love Corrie. I feel that Debbie is a breath of fresh air. To kill her off with dementia is a bleak idea.”

At the time of publishing, the current amount of signatures sits at 610, with the next target set at 1000.

And while we’re not sure Corrie will change the storyline, we can only imagine Sue will appreciate the love the fans have for her character.

Will you be signing the petition to save Debbie Webster?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

