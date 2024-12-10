Coronation Street Christmas and New Year spoilers: First look as Carla rushed to hospital with sepsis

In Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year reveal that Carla faces a potential kidney transplant as she suffers from sepsis.

Elsewhere, Gail gets ready to marry Jesse – but secrets threaten to jeopardise this.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Carla reveals her relationship news

Lisa’s not impressed when she finds a picture of Mason in Betsy’s room on social media. However, Carla has some happy news to share as she announces her relationship to Lisa with the factory staff.

Betsy makes a sarcastic remark that only angers Lisa further. Carla invites Betsy to join her and Lisa for a meal, but things are still sour when Betsy invites Mason too…

2. Carla’s rushed to hospital

Roy worries about Carla when she starts to hear things, and then accompanies her to hospital when he finds her quickly losing consciousness. The doctor then tells Roy that Carla might have sepsis.

Lisa heads back home to surprise Carla with wine and flowers, but Carla’s not there… As the doctor tells Carla that the sepsis has damaged her kidney and that she might have to have another transplant, Lisa turns up at the hospital.

Lisa’s not impressed that Carla lied to her about where she was, hurt by Carla’s secrecy. She then decides to leave Carla to go through this whole ordeal alone. Can they put things right though?

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. Lisa sparks concerns

With Lisa moving into Carla’s flat due to burst pipes, Carla heads on a romantic date with her girlfriend. However, Lisa has to rush off to deal with an urgent work situation and later returns with a split lip.

Lisa insists that she’ll be fine to celebrate New Year with Carla though, but as Carla tells Lisa that she loves her… will she say it back?

Coronation Street spoilers: 4. Lisa wants answers

Whilst Carla is in the hospital, Lisa has no idea that she’s unwell. Instead, she confronts Matty at the precinct and demands that he tells her all he knows about Becky’s death.

Lisa then shows Mason photos of the crime scene from Becky’s death and tells him that his brothers were involved.

Mason then teams up with Dylan, asking him to look out for him whilst he searches his brothers’ place.

He then heads to the police station with WWII helmet he found there. But, what does this mean?

Coronation Street spoilers: 5. Mason and Betsy get close

Mason makes peace with Dylan and starts to put effort in with Betsy by preparing her a romantic meal with candles.

The teens spend the afternoon in bed together, but Betsy’s disheartened to hear that Stu’s asked Mason to take on a job as a trainee chef in Germany. Will Mason accept?

6. Daisy’s emotions are at a high

Daisy and Kit sit down at Speed Daal together but things are awkward when Daniel and Bethany turn up and sit at the table close to them.

Bethany dresses herself up and feels more confident again. And, with this, Daniel knows what he must do…

Later on, Daisy’s emotions are all over the place when Sarah catches Daniel speaking to her and asks her what is going on.

Daisy then makes the difficult decision to cut ties with little Bertie, returning his toys.

7. Lauren has a big decision to make

With little Frankie needing a donor, Lauren considers pleading guilty in the hopes of getting a lesser sentence. However, Max visits her and makes his concerns known.

Max then tells Lauren that if she pleads guilty, Frankie will always think that his mum killed his dad. As the trial approaches, Lauren fears the worst.

8. Gail’s wedding day arrives

Jesse tells David that he’s laundered the last of the cash, quickly covering when Gail walks in by saying that he’s booked a honeymoon in the Maldives.

Audrey is suspicious and gives Gail an ultimatum – it’s her or Jesse. At Gail’s leaving party, Audrey then blurts out that David and Jesse are keeping something from Gail.

On the sofa, Gail starts to dose off and is visited by a certain someone… but, will they give her any valuable advice?

On Christmas Day, the wedding day arrives. But, will Gail leave Weatherfield alone or with her man by her side?

9. David fights back

David’s baffled when he doesn’t open aftershave as a present at Christmas, despite having previously found it in Shona’s bag. He then smells some aftershave on Adam and soon accuses him of sleeping with Shona.

With Adam drunk, a clash ensues as Adam falls down the stairs.

Later, livid David wants to tear Kit apart too and hopes to lure him into a confession about his crimes with Nathan Curtis. Kit then decides to take the law into his own hands though whilst also scaring David by bringing up the Radcliffe brothers…

10. Evelyn looks to the future

Roy suggest to Evelyn that she studies for a law degree, with Evelyn soon bagging herself a university interview.

She’s not happy to see Marjorie Tavistock at the interview though – the person she pretended to be at the law lecture…

11. Daniel proposes to Bethany

Bethany decides to wear her old clothes again but feels as though Daniel doesn’t love her.

Daniel tries to assure her that he loves her deeply and decides to propose to her. But, will Bethany accept?

12. Leanne plots her revenge

Nick returns from Tenerife as Leanne tells him there’s a problem with their bank accounts. Toyah then turns up and is shocked to be arrested by Kit on suspicion of theft and fraud by abuse of trust.

With Toyah assuring Nick that she didn’t commit fraud, Leanne finds a pile of Christmas presents from Nick to Toyah and shows them to Craig. She reckons this is proof that they were working together.

At Gail and Jesse’s wedding, Leanne and Toyah get into a huge bust up as Max takes pleasure in filming their fight. It isn’t long before Nick watches the CCTV and realises that Leanne has two phones. But, Toyah and Nick worry when they realise that Leanne could face a custodial sentence for her meddling…

Coronation Street spoilers: 13. Cassie tries to impress Ken

Cassie gifts Ken a Christmas present – an album by his favourite composer. Ken then gives her a scarf from Porto. After this, Cassie starts crying and tells Ken that she’s struggling for cash after buying presents for everyone.

Cassie then does a good job at buttering Ken up, in a bid to make Steve think that she fancies Ken. Whilst Steve was considering moving out, Tracy makes him see that, with Cassie roaming around, this would be a bad move.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

