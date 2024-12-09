Coronation Street releases new promo for Gail’s wedding – will she say ‘I do?’

Gail is about to get married in Coronation Street but secrets and lies threaten to ruin it all for the legend.

With Gail ready to move to France after her wedding to Jesse, the Platts are driving her round the bend.

Now the ITV soap has released a brand new promo for Gail’s big day – but will all go to plan?

Will Gail get wed? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gail future plans

With Gail’s exit just around the corner, she’s ready to get married to Jesse Chadwick. But, not all of her family are happy about this…

A new promo shows Gail with her family, right before she prepares to leave Weatherfield for a new life in France.

With the wedding day drawing nearer, Gail’s family does everything to make her think again.

But, will this mean that Gail leaves for France with Jesse by her side or will she leave alone?

Gail hopes for a happy ever after (Credit: ITV)

Platt secrets threaten to ruin all – will Gail get wed?

Gail is currently oblivious to the secrets and lies her family is keeping from her. Shona recently cheated on David with Kit, with David also keeping stolen money hidden. He’s being threatened by the Radcliffe brothers, but will he give in to their demands?

Elsewhere, Leanne is plotting her revenge on Nick following the affair. She’s trying to get Nick and Toyah done for fraud.

Bethany’s also has her botched surgery struggles, with Max trying to stick by Lauren following Joel’s murder.

And, to add to all of this, Audrey is extremely unhappy with Gail’s choice of husband and is desperate to stop Gail from going ahead with the wedding…

So, with all of this, will Gail ever get her happy ever after? Or, will she have to accept that she’s just not lucky in love?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

