Coronation Street: Leanne to kill Nick, a new fan theory predicts

Coronation Street fans think Leanne Battersby is about to kill her cheating ex Nick Platt.

Leanne was left devastated this year when she found out Nick had slept with sister Toyah. Although, the pair ended things, Toyah and Nick have since rekindled their romance.

Despite thinking Leanne doesn’t know, she does, and is aware of everything. And in true Battersby fashion, she is out to make them pay.

But a new theory from fans could see Leanne spiral amid her revenge. So much so, that are could turn killer…

Leanne’s sister Toyah is back with her ex Nick (Credit: ITV)

Leanne getting revenge on Nick and Toyah on Coronation Street

Leanne was left fuming when she found out recently that Nick and Toyah are back in a secret romance. The pair had planned to come clean at first, only to back out following the death of Leanne’s dad Les.

Not letting on that she knows though, Leanne has been seeking revenge, even hinting to Nick that she wants to get back with him.

But following a scene in Coronation Street‘s Wednesday’s episode, fans think Leanne could turn to murder, in what would be a huge twist.

A sinister scene got fans talking (Credit: ITV)

Leanne ‘to turn killer’ Coronation Street fans predict

During the instalment, Nick was fixing some Christmas lights, only for Leanne to switch them on leaving him horrified.

Nick was then electrocuted offscreen while Leanne told him: “That’s what you get for messing with a Battersby.”

Suddenly, it all went back to normal – with Leanne clearly imagining the electrocution.

Fans fear Leanne could kill (Credit: ITV)

Is Leanne set for murder twist?

Fans clocked the cryptic moment and now fear Leanne could turn killer.

On X, one person mused: “Has Les left Leanne a tidy sum so she can hire a hitman for Nick?”

A second wrote: “Nick will be hanging off the balcony with the Christmas lights round his neck by Christmas Day.” A third agreed: “That was quite dark thinking from Leanne. Could she try to kill Nick and Toyah.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Shona causes major suspicions for David

What do you think Leanne has got planned for Nick? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!