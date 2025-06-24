Brody killed Lou and Lauren will kill Aadi while hallucinating Joel – all the Coronation Street theories about the party aftermath

Aadi’s party turned into a right nightmare in Coronation Street last night (Monday, June 23) leaving the guests distraught.

Here are some huge theories as to what happened at the party as the aftermath scenes are set to take place.

Has Brody hurt someone? (Credit: ITV)

1. Brody killed Lou

One theory is that Brody killed his mum Lou Michaelis and that’s the incident that Summer and Nina witnessed after the party.

With Brody just finding out that Kit is his biological dad, he’s not happy with his mum’s betrayal. But did he kill her?

Taking to X, one fan suggested: “I think they maybe saw Brody kill his mum.”

Coronation Street party theories 2. Brody injured

Another Brody related theory is that Brody was the one to get injured instead.

3. Lauren to kill Aadi

With Lauren taking LSD unknowingly, she started to wander the Street and hallucinate Joel. But, with Aadi taking Lauren back to his place to sleep it off, could Lauren confuse him for Joel and kill him?

A Coronation Street viewer predicted: “She’s going to kill Aadi isn’t she?? Corrie’s obviously trying to beat the record of getting rid of characters in a month.”

Where is Gary? (Credit: ITV)

4. Gary attacked

With Gary Windass going ‘missing,’ fans are now thinking that something might’ve happened to him on the night of the party.

One fan wondered: “Gary is in the flat with Lou, and Brody walks in, after the day he’s had he tells Gary he’ll kill him for going near his mum. Lou talks him down, or she thinks she has, and he lets Gary leave. Then out of nowhere the piece of wood from earlier finally gets its use, and Brody smashes him over the head, exactly how his dad killed Craig, he then goes home, and breaks down to his Mum. This is the start of Lou leaving, as she takes the blame for Brody.”

Another also shared: “My theory is that Lauren left the house without Asha/Aadi noticing and was continuing to hallucinate. Gary was coming back at the same time and she thought he was Joel so she attacked him using the wood Brody dropped…”

Coronation Street party theories 5. Aadi accused of sexual assault

With Lauren sleeping in Aadi’s bed while she was high on LSD, one theory suggests she’ll wake up and fear that Aadi had sexually assaulted her as she fails to recollect her memory of the night before.

It was suggested online: “Is Aadi going to be accused of sexually abusing Lauren if she can’t remember anything?”

Will Amy strike? (Credit: ITV)

6. Amy to kill Aadi

With Aadi being responsible for the LSD being left unattended, and with Amy already having been spiked in the past, one viewer thinks that Amy might blame Aadi for Lauren’s situation and kill him.

“So Lauren took the LSD, and thanks to Aadi, is hallucinating Joel? I hope Amy does a Tracy Barlow and kills Aadi when she finds out, because after this whole LSD situation, he deserves no less by this point. He basically betrayed everything that Amy went through.”

7. Lauren to die

A final theory is that Lauren will react so badly to the LSD that she’ll actually die.

“So Lauren will die and Aadi goes to prison for administering drugs,” one fan predicted.

With Aadi soon to leave the soap, could he end up going to prison after Lauren’s death?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

