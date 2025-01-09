A new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that corrupt copper Kit may try and let Matty and Logan off the hook.

With Kit arresting Dylan after Sean robbed his own son into the police for his possession of a zombie knife, Dylan told Kit that Mason’s brothers were the ones to stab him.

But, now fans think that Kit will turn to the wrong side of the law to pin Mason’s death on Dylan instead of the true culprits.

Kit is a corrupt cop (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Kit to pin Mason death on Dylan?

Viewers know that Kit has been known to be corrupt in the past, planting Lauren’s hair in Nathan’s van earlier last year in a bid to get him locked up.

Now, a new fan theory believes that Kit will show his corrupt nature once again, this time interfering with Mason’s stabbing case.

The theory suggests: “[Bleep] Is Kit going to make Dylan a scapegoat for Mason’s stabbing to protect Mason’s brothers?

Another fan added: “Is Kit gonna stitch Dylan up to protect Mason’s brothers?”

But, is this really what Kit is plotting? And, will this mean that Dylan goes to prison?

The police make some arrests (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Arrests made for Mason death

In upcoming Coronation Street spoilers, arrests are made in the aftermath of Mason’s fatal stabbing.

With the police arresting Matty after seeing CCTV footage of him disposing of the knife, Dylan struggles with the news and heads off to the precinct with a bottle of vodka.

With Mason’s funeral being planned, George admits that it will be basic without family attending. Billy then agrees to conduct the service in a change of heart.

Later on, Dylan is horrified to find out that he’ll be charged with possession of a bladed article. But, what will this mean for his future?

