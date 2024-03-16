Christine McGuinness confesses she still hasn’t ‘dealt’ with Paddy marriage split

Christine McGuinness opens up on her split from comedian Paddy McGuinness in a new TV show.

Paddy and Christine – who share three children together – split back in 2022 after over a decade of marriage.

Christine McGuinness is going on Pilgrimage (Credit: BBC)

Christine McGuinness opens up on Paddy split

During her upcoming BBC Two show, Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales, Christine opens up about her split from Paddy.

“The only life I’ve known is with Patrick and I’m not sure what my path is now I’m on my own. I need to figure it out,” she said.

“Patrick and I have been separated for almost two years now, but I don’t think I’ve dealt with the separation completely yet and I know that one day I’m going to have to do that,” she then continued.

“Everyone has hard times, everyone has challenges, but if only you could gather all your trauma or your worries and just chuck it away. The biggest change is to come, I’m just scared of doing it,” she then added.

Christine has opened up about her split

Christine McGuinness doesn’t see marriage in her future after Paddy split

Now, speaking to The Sun, Christine has revealed that she doesn’t see herself getting married in the future.

“I don’t see myself getting married again. I just don’t. I’ve never had time to myself,” she said.

“I was with Patrick since I was 19 and now I’m single for the first time in a long time. People are kind of, ‘Oh, you must be out there having fun and going on dates and having a great time’, but I’m thinking, ‘No, I’ve got time for myself for the first time’,” she then continued.

“I don’t need to tell anyone where I’m going or what I’m doing. That is so freeing and something that I’m not sure I want to give away again.”

Christine and Paddy have three kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy hits back at NDA claims

Christine’s interview comes not long after Paddy hit back at claims he’d made his ex-wife sign an NDA as part of their divorce.

“Christine will not be told what she can and can’t say in the future. He gave an interview about their divorce, so can’t she talk about things, too?” a source recently alleged to the MailOnline.

However, Paddy was quick to hit back. “Oh my days, these cheeky little scamps are at it again. Now, I don’t mind them writing lies and rubbish about TV work, that’s all part of the job, you get used to that over the years. But this kind of thing, come on, play the game you lot, be better,” he said in a video on Instagram.

“Two lots of lawyers they contacted, two lots of lawyers said: ‘absolutely categorically, this has never been done’. No NDAs, no nothing. Me and Christine were talking about it this morning, it’s ridiculous now,” he then continued.

“Ruined our Sunday, sun’s shining and now we’ve got to deal with this.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Paddy McGuinness confirms he is single as he reveals ‘dates with a celebrity’ since Christine split

Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales will air on Friday, March 29 at 9pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.