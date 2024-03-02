Paddy McGuinness confirms he is single as he reveals ‘dates with a celebrity’ since Christine split

Paddy McGuinness has confirmed his relationship status following his split from wife Christine in July 2022.

There had been rumours he was romancing TV host Kirsty Gallacher, and now he has explained exactly where he’s at in the world of dating.

Paddy McGuinness confirms he’s single

After he and Christine announced their break-up, the couple have continued living together with their three children. They share twins Penelope and Leo, nine and six-year-old Felicity.

There have been rumours surrounding both of them moving on to new relationships, but Paddy has now set the record straight. He told The Sun: “At the moment we are both single.”

The TV host then continued: “It’s not a yearning for me, to date. I waited for 12 months and eventually thought about giving dating a try.

“I’ve had dates over the past two years, one with a celebrity, one with someone not in the public eye.

“And, as lovely as both were, I knew I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment.

“I did it more because I was feeling like, maybe that’s what I should be doing.”

A very modern split

Paddy also revealed he and Christine “both still love each other” and continue to hug, text and call each other every day. He admitted sometimes even he forgets they are separated.

He said: “We have separate bedrooms because we respect that we aren’t together any more but, whether we work it through or we don’t, what we do have is a really, really lovely family unit at home.”

The couple continue to co-parent their children and Paddy says neither of them are in a rush to get divorced. The comments come after Christine reportedly hired a ‘Pitbull’ divorce lawyer to work for her through the split.

Paddy ‘spotted on dates with Kirsty Gallacher’

Although Paddy insists neither he nor Christine are in new relationships, this time last year he was spotted getting cosy with Kirsty Gallacher.

A source alleged to Mail Online: “They were sitting together, laughing together and looking cosy. If you walked past them you would most certainly think they were on a date.”

However, according to the publication, the pair’s pals played down the meeting – claiming they are “old friends and old work colleagues” and “try to catch up whenever he is in London”.

Meanwhile, Christine was reportedly seen kissing Chelcee Grimes at Winter Wonderland at Christmas 2022. Pictures obtained by The Sun saw them sharing a sweet moment together. They first met when starring on ITV’s The Games together earlier that year and struck up a friendship.

Paddy McGuinness on This Morning

In other Paddy McGuinness news, the comedian has recently announced he has his first stand-up comedy show in eight years in the works. And yesterday (Friday March 1) he added another string to his bow when he hosted This Morning alongside Alison Hammond.

Viewers were divided over the move, with one saying: “Absolutely will not be watching, can’t stand the man.”

However, others loved having Paddy on the programme! One tweeted: “I love Paddy!!! He doesn’t even say anything funny and he has me in hysterics!!!!”

Someone else added: “Should be a good show.”

