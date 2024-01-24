Christine McGuinness ‘has had enough’ as ex Paddy is warned ‘the gloves are off’ in bitter divorce battle

Paddy McGuinness could be set for an “expensive” divorce battle with his ex-wife, Christine, it has been reported.

The model has warned her ex-husband that the “gloves are off” as they prepare to divorce, 18 months on from their initial split.

Paddy and Christine split in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine and Paddy McGuinness set for divorce

Back in July 2022, it was announced that Christine, 35, and Paddy, 50, had split.

Now, 18 months on, it’s been reported that Christine has hired “pitbull” celebrity lawyer, Catherine Bedford, in her bid to fight for a “multi-million” divorce settlement.

“Christine really wanted to work with a woman during her divorce and Catherine is one of the best in the business,” a source told The Sun recently.

“Christine wants to stay in the house she’s lived in as a family for many years. She’s poured many hours of love, care, and attention into it,” they then said.

“It would be heartbreaking to have to leave the property after all this time and uproot her life.”

Christine has ‘had enough’ following their split (Credit: BBC)

Christine warns Paddy McGuinness the ‘gloves are off’

Now, it’s been reported that the ‘gloves are off’ when it comes to the couple’s split.

“The gloves are off, she was good to Paddy, she stayed at home and brought up his children while he was out earning money,” a pal of Christine’s has told the MailOnline.

“It’s going to be an expensive divorce for Paddy. Christine has had enough.”

ED! has contacted Paddy and Christine’s reps for comment.

Christine isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Christine ‘humiliated’ by Paddy’s mockumentary plans

It’s also been recently reported that Paddy is in the process of making a mockumentary about his life. His divorce is also set to be depicted.

Christine has reportedly been left “humiliated and hurt” by her ex’s plans.

“Christine feels humiliated and hurt. She feels like she hasn’t done anything wrong but now she’s going through absolute hell,” a source told Closer magazine recently.

“She’s in an awful place where she doesn’t know what will happen next or who to trust. She doesn’t people to manipulate her vulnerability.”

Amid reports of the mockumentary, Christine “feels like she has to have her say. She’s an author and has already written children’s books, so she’d love to share a tell-all to share her side of the story”.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness fuels romance rumours with his ‘n’ hers mugs after Christine split

So what do you think? Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.