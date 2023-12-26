Paddy McGuinness fuels romance rumours with his ‘n’ hers mugs after Christine split

Paddy McGuinness shared a cryptic post following his split with wife Christine.

The telly presenter, 50, separated from his ex-wife Christine last year after 11 years of marriage. However, Paddy has moved ahead with his life and has started dating.

Taking to Instagram stories over Christmas, Paddy shared an image of two cups, along with a caption that read: “His and Hers.”

This comes after rumours swirled around that Paddy was seeing someone new, although his ex-wife was reportedly not thinking about a “serious” relationship.

Paddy McGuinness is dating someone new after Christine split?

Speaking to Vicky Pattison on her The Secret To podcast, Christine said: “We talk an awful lot and we’re very open. He has said to me when he’s been going on a date. We still live in the same house. But I think both of us right now we’re very much in the same place, where we’re just like just don’t really know what to do or where to go.”

Paddy McGuinness shared a cryptic post that has sparked romance rumours (Credit: Instagram)

While Christine revealed they are still living in the same house, ex-couple have put aside their differences to spend Christmas together with their three autistic children, twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Felicity.

So could Christine be the mystery woman behind the mug of milky tea? It seems so…

Exes unite to spend Christmas together

The former model told Closer: “Of course me and Paddy will be spending Christmas together because we still live in the same house. I think we’ve got to move on, but for now, it works for the children. We both go in and out and we’ve got a schedule we try to stick to and a routine for the kids. She continued: “The one thing we agree on more than anything is that we just want what’s best for our children, and that’s to be a good mum and dad.”

Christine added that she’s going to be all festive to bring cheer to her kids’ Christmas: “I’m going to enjoy it, embrace my family around me and enjoy some nice food. I’m not too bothered about gifts. As long as you’ve got a roof over your head, gifts don’t matter.”

Indeed, the pair uploaded pictures of themselves to their own social media accounts. Both could be seen wearing the same festive family pyjamas, and playing the same game.

If only all estranged couples could be so civilised.

