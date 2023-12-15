Paddy McGuinness has started ‘dating’ again but Christine ‘can’t even think about serious relationship’

Christine McGuinness has revealed that ex Paddy been out on dates with other women – but she’s admitted she’s “not ready”.

The TV star confirmed in July last year that she had split from Phoenix Nights star Paddy. The two still live together though, as they continue to co-parent their three kids – twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Felicity.

But despite their split, it seems the two are on good terms. So much so, that Paddy has been informing Christine about his dates with other women.

Christine McGuinness ‘doesn’t know where to start’

Speaking to Vicky Pattison on her The Secret To Podcast, Christine said: “We talk an awful lot and we’re very open. He has said to me when he’s been going on a date.

“We still live in the same house, but I think both of us right now, we’re very much in the same place where we’re just like don’t really know what to do or where to go.” She went on: “We’ve been in this marriage for 16 years. I’ve been with him since I was 19, so my dating history before him was an absolute mess.”

Christine added: “Then I’ve had this lovely long marriage. I kind of don’t really know where to go, where to start, and he’s the same, he’s very much the same. He’s tried it and gone: I’m not quite ready.'”

Christine admits she’s ‘had fun’ amid Chelcee Grimes romance rumours

Discussing her own love life, Christine said: “I separated from Patrick almost two years ago and I have not been on a date. I’ve chatted, I’ve had fun at times, I cannot even think about dating or like a serious relationship. I get a message and I go: ‘Urgh, God no.'”

The model was previously linked to fellow Liverpudlian and songwriter Chelcee Grimes. Back in 2022, it was reported Christine was photographed kissing friend Chelcee in Ibiza. It was also reported they appeared “relaxed in each other’s company” as they walked down a street holding hands.

Paddy ‘getting cosy’ with Kirsty Gallacher

As for Paddy, back in February, reports claimed that he was dating Kirsty Gallacher. The duo were allegedly seen “getting cosy” on a night out at in Soho, Central London.

According to an onlooker, it was claimed their get-together looked like it was a date.

However, the Mail Online reported that the pair’s pals played down the meeting – claiming they are “old friends and old work colleagues” and “try to catch up whenever he is in London”.

