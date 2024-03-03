Paddy McGuinness responds to ‘straight up lies’ after reports he’s made estranged wife Christine sign a gagging order

Paddy McGuinness has taken to social media to brand the latest tabloid reports about his marriage split with Christine “straight up lies”. He declared he wouldn’t “let the bullies win” as he said the reports had “ruined their Sunday”.

The latest news, reported by the MailOnline, stated that Christine’s friends claimed he is making her sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of their divorce. They implied it was hypocritical given Paddy gave an interview just yesterday about their split.

The friend is alleged to have said: “Christine will not be told what she can and can’t say in the future. He gave an interview about their divorce, so can’t she talk about things, too?”

However, the publication also reported Paddy denied the claims. And now the comedian and presenter has insisted it’s totally untrue in a social media video.

Christine and Paddy announced their split in July 2022 (Credit: Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

Paddy McGuinness hits back at NDA reports

Sharing a picture of the offending article, with a video of him talking to Instagram, Paddy added the caption: “Straight up lies. Stress kills folks, don’t let the bullies win!! PS you know it’s serious when I’m wearing my readers.”

In the video he explained: “Oh my days, these cheeky little scamps are at it again. Now, I don’t mind them writing lies and rubbish about TV work, that’s all part of the job, you get used to that over the years. But this kind of thing, come on, play the game you lot, be better.”

He then continued: “Two lots of lawyers they contacted, two lots of lawyers said: ‘absolutely categorically, this has never been done’. No NDAs, no nothing. Me and Christine were talking about it this morning, it’s ridiculous now.”

Paddy then went on to say: “Ruined our Sunday, sun’s shining and now we’ve got to deal with this.”

He said all Christine’s friends have been to their house and he’s made them tea and had a chat and if they wanted to know anything all they needed to do was ask. “Ask us direct, we’ll tell you. You won’t get paid for it, but we’ll tell you the truth.”

He ended by saying: “I don’t want my kids reading rubbish like this.”

Fans were quick to back Paddy up writing: “You tell ’em,” and “Top man.” One told him: “Sorry you have to put up with this, hope you can ignore it.”

The host has confirmed he’s not currently in a relationship following his marriage split (Credit: ITV)

Paddy confirms he’s single

The report came after Paddy set the record straight in an interview with The Sun yesterday about his marriage. Paddy and Christine announced their separation in July 2022, but continue to live together and co-parent their three children. The comedian said neither of them is in a hurry to get divorced as they “both still love each other”. They still hug, text and call each other every day. He admitted sometimes even he forgets they are separated.

Paddy said: “We have separate bedrooms because we respect that we aren’t together any more but, whether we work it through or we don’t, what we do have is a really, really lovely family unit at home.”

The TV host also continued: “At the moment we are both single. It’s not a yearning for me, to date. I waited for 12 months and eventually thought about giving dating a try.

“I’ve had dates over the past two years, one with a celebrity, one with someone not in the public eye. And, as lovely as both were, I knew I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment. I did it more because I was feeling like, maybe that’s what I should be doing.”

Paddy hosted This Morning alongside Alison yesterday. (Credit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness on This Morning

In other Paddy McGuinness news, the comedian has recently announced he has his first stand-up comedy show in eight years in the works. And yesterday (Friday March 1) he added another string to his bow when he hosted This Morning alongside Alison Hammond.

Viewers were divided over the move, with one saying: “Absolutely will not be watching, can’t stand the man.”

However, others loved having Paddy on the programme! One tweeted: “I love Paddy!!! He doesn’t even say anything funny and he has me in hysterics!!!!”

Someone else added: “Should be a good show.”

Read more: Paddy McGuinness hosts This Morning

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.