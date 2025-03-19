Inside Paddy McGuinness’ £6.5m house as ‘unhappy ex Christine insists he sells up’ – seven beds; chandeliers; fully-equipped gym; soft play room

Paddy McGuinness is selling up his £6.5 million house after ex-wife Christine had a “change of heart” about living together.

The former couple share the Prestbury pad with their three children: twins Leo and Penelope, 11, and daughter Felicity, eight – and have continued to do so, even after their split in 2022.

However, it has now been revealed that Paddy, 51, has put their home on the market.

Paddy McGuinness selling up £6.5m house

Paddy and Christine, 36, – whose divorce settlement was finalised in October last year – spent months renovating the lush seven-bedroom home before they moved in 2020.

But now, the pair have decided to sell the mansion, located in rural Cheshire, as Christine is said to be feeling “desperate” to start a fresh.

A source told MailOnline: “Paddy and Christine were content with living together in the house for the sake of their children. They were getting on fine and didn’t feel the need to disrupt their kids’ lives.”

‘Christine has grown unhappy’

The insider went on to claim an “unhappy” Christine eventually had a “change of heart” about selling up the family home.

“But in recent months Christine has grown increasingly unhappy which has led to a change to heart. They felt it was best for a new start, for all concerned, which triggered Paddy’s decision to sell up.”

It’s been reported that Paddy and Christine hope to make an eye-watering £4.4 million profit from the £2.1 million they paid in 2020.

ED! has contacted Paddy and Christine’s representatives for comment.

Inside Paddy and Christine’s home

It’s fair to say Paddy and Christine pulled out all the stops for their family mansion. The estate agent listing describes the home as “traditional-meets-modern” and “is all about the family – but in an opulent way”.

The jaw-dropping property boasts a gym room, kids’ playroom complete with soft play equipment, as well as his and hers dressing rooms. There are also high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and fancy pendant lights and chandeliers throughout.

On RightMove, the description reads: “Immaculate presentation. Seven bedrooms, six with en suites. Principal suite with his and hers dressing rooms. Substantial kitchen and dining room. Large entrance hall. Lutron lighting. Lower ground floor accommodation. Commercial gym. Double garage with one bedroom annexe. Air filtration for the entire house.”

The listing add the home also has “planning permission for rear extension and roof terrace”.

It looks nothing short of spectacular, with a sweeping staircase, double-height entrance hall, fully-equipped gym and stunning neutral decor throughout. There are also marble floors throughout the downstairs, and a beautiful marble bathroom upstairs, complete with roll-top bath.

Paddy’s mansion

In 2021, Paddy and Christine let the cameras inside their home for their documentary Our Family and Autism.

In one scene, viewers got to see their impressive kitchen area. It was kitted out with a central island, huge fridge and separate wine cooler.

Christine and Paddy could also be seen sitting on a stunning plush velvet grey sofa which was positioned in front of the kitchen.

Paddy and Christine’s garden at their stunning house

Paddy and Christine’s mansion’s exterior is just as impressive as the interior. It has an extensive garden with a huge lawn, play area and also a trampoline.

The former couple also opted for an impressive large terrace area with multiple seating areas, finished off with thick trees to provide some privacy.

Access to the home is also through a private road. There’s also gates to offer further privacy, and the house is fitted with CCTV that’s monitored by an outside company.

