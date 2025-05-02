CBB star Chris Hughes is reportedly replacing Christine McGuinness on Celebs Go Dating days into filming after she described it as being “too soon” following her split from ex-husband, comedian and actor Paddy McGuinness.

She was set to be in the Celebs Go Dating line-up alongside Kerry Katona, The Chase’s Mark Labbett, Love Island All Stars’ Olivia Hawkins, Too Hot To Handle’s Louis Russell and Jon Lee of S Club.

Christine and Paddy divorced in 2024

The 37-year-old, announced on her Instagram Stories last night (Thursday May 1): “I joined Celebs Go Dating with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention it brings is just too soon for me.”

Christine, who had already flown to Ibiza to take part in the Channel 4 show, added: “They’ve said the door is always open for me, which I’m so grateful but for now I’m returning home to my family.”

Model Christine and 51-year-old Paddy announced their separation in 2022, after 11 years of marriage, and they divorced in 2024. It came a year after their documentary, Our Family and Autism, aired on BBC. They co-parent twins Penelope and Leo, 11, and Felicity, eight.

Chris Hughes is a ‘great coup’ for Celebs Go Dating

It’s been reported that she’s set to be replaced by Celebrity Big Brother finalist Chris Hughes. The former Love Islander, 32, was the subject of speculation over his close friendship with JoJo Siwa in the house, though the pair confirmed after leaving the show that their relationship is purely “platonic”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source described Chris’ inclusion as a “great coup” for the show, adding: “The agents will be eager to get to know the real truth about Chris and what he is looking for following his connection with JoJo.”

Celebrity Big Brother’s Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa denied romance in the house

Though both Chris and 21-year-old singer and actor JoJo have denied any romance on their part, JoJo’s former partner Kath Ebbs claimed on social media that the Dance Moms alum ended their relationship during the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party, hours after the show ended.

However, JoJo confirmed on the Viall Files podcast earlier this week that “Chris does not have absolutely anything to do with it.”

When Chris and JoJo appeared on This Morning on Monday, April 28, JoJo explained that being in her own thoughts and away from the people she knows made her realise “things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with.”

When host Cat Deeley asked her if she was referring to her relationship, she replied: “So many things.”

